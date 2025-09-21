Pune Horse Racing: Odysseus Romps Home In Indian St. Leger

Jockeys Aditya Waydande and Antony Raj S. were at the peak of their form on Sunday, turning the Pune race course into their very own stage as the dynamic duo dominated proceedings with a combined tally of seven victories. Waydande rode with confidence and flair to notch up three wins, while Antony Raj, fresh from his successful outing in Kolkata just a day earlier, went one better with an impressive four-race haul.

For Antony Raj, this winning streak is another feather in his cap. The talented saddle artiste has been enjoying a remarkable run across several racing centres in South India, particularly Bangalore and Mysore, where his skill and consistency have earned him a reputation as one of the most reliable jockeys on the circuit. His ability to judge pace and finish strongly once again came to the fore at Pune.

Aditya Waydande, meanwhile, matched stride for stride, proving he too belongs among the top ranks with his composed riding and tactical brilliance. His treble on the day ensured that the crowd had plenty to cheer about, as punters witnessed two in-form jockeys pushing each other to excellence.

The day’s climax, however, came in the prestigious Indian St. Leger (Grade I), the last Classic of the season, where Odysseus produced a commanding performance. Tracking the early leader with patience, the colt surged ahead in the straight and romped home in style, sealing a memorable victory in one of the sport’s most coveted events.

The win not only underscored the colt’s staying prowess but also added glitter to what was already a perfect day of racing at Pune.