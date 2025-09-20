 Pune Horse Racing: Indian St. Leger Promises Fierce Duel
Pune Horse Racing: Indian St. Leger Promises Fierce Duel

Among the field, Pyrite appears to hold the strongest credentials and has been attracting plenty of attention from racing enthusiasts at Pune Racecourse

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

Fillies are expected to make a stronger statement when nine contenders line up for the prestigious Indian St. Leger, the feature event of the season, at the Pune Race Course on Sunday. This Grade One contest, known for its testing distance and tradition, will once again showcase some of the finest staying talent on the Indian turf.

Among the field, Pyrite, carrying a weight of 55.5 kg. appears to hold the strongest credentials and has been attracting plenty of attention from racing enthusiasts. The filly has shown consistent form and her ability to stay the longer trip could prove decisive in this classic encounter.

Her biggest challenge, however, is likely to come from another filly, Thalassa, who has the class and pedigree to mount a serious bid for the crown. With her proven staying ability and a strong run in her recent outings, Thalassa is tipped to be a formidable opponent.

The Indian St. Leger will be the highlight of a well-stacked 10-race card scheduled for the day, promising fans a mix of thrill, strategy, and endurance racing. With tradition, prestige, and big prize money on the line, Sunday’s racing action is set to keep punters and followers on the edge of their seats.

First Race: 12.20pm

Selections

1. The Caprisca Trophy:1 (1), 2. (2)

2. The Noble Prince Trophy: 1 (1), 2. 2)

3. The Mystic Memory Trophy: 1. (3), 2. ( 5)

4. The Amazing Grace Trophy: 1. (1), 2. (6)

5. The Suraiya & Masoom Master Cup: 1 (3), 2. 1)

6. The Warsaw Pact Trophy Div-2: 1 (1), 2. 3)

7. The DCN Million: 1. (2), (6)

8. The Indian St. Leger (Gr.1) 1. Pyrite (8), 2. Thalassa ( 9),

9, . The Warsaw Pact Trophy Div-1 1 (3), 2. (8)

10.The Bay of Treasure Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (1)

