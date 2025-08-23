Formula 1: Max Verstappen's Wild Golf Cart Moment Amid Summer Break Goes Viral; Video

Image: Formula 1/Max Verstappen/Instagram

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen recently gave fans a good laugh during the F1 summer break. In a funny video shared by Formula E driver Antonio Felix da Costa, Verstappen is seen driving a golf cart with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, and her daughter sitting beside him.

Instead of following the path like a normal golf cart ride, Verstappen suddenly speeds up, goes off the track, and overtakes another cart. Kelly screams in surprise, while everyone laughs. The video quickly went viral on social media.

The moment shows a fun and relaxed side of the Red Bull Racing driver, who is usually known for his serious and intense racing on the F1 track.

This comes just before the Dutch Grand Prix, where Verstappen will race in front of his home fans. So far, the 2025 season has been tough for him, as he is far behind Oscar Piastri in the championship standings. But he recently confirmed that he will continue racing with Red Bull in 2026.

Even with all the pressure in F1, it’s nice to see Verstappen having some light-hearted fun with his family.

Formula 1: McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Set To Have A Grandstand Named After Him At Australian Grand Prix; Video

Young Australian F1 star Oscar Piastri has received a huge honour: a grandstand named after him at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The newly named Piastri Grandstand will be placed on the main straight at Albert Park, directly across from the pit lane.

Piastri, who is currently leading the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, said the news felt “very surreal.” In a statement, he added, “I never thought this would happen, but the support is incredible. I can’t wait to see it all come together next March.”

At just 24 years old, Piastri has had a brilliant season so far, winning six races and finishing second in three. His success has now put him alongside legendary Australian drivers like Jack Brabham, Mark Webber, and Daniel Ricciardo, who also have grandstands named after them.

The grandstand is not only a symbol of his success but also a proud moment for Australian motorsport. Fans will now have a special place to cheer for their home hero during one of the most exciting races on the F1 calendar.