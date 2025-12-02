 Formula 1 Championship Scenarios: What Lando Norris, Max Verstappen & Oscar Piastri Must Achieve To Become World Champion At Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Championship Scenarios: What Lando Norris, Max Verstappen & Oscar Piastri Must Achieve To Become World Champion At Abu Dhabi GP

The 2025 finale marks the first time since 2010 that three drivers head into the last race with a real shot at the title. On paper, Norris seems most comfortable; yet with race pace, tyre strategy, unpredictable conditions, and the aggressive ambitions of Verstappen and Piastri, anything can happen.

Amertha Rangankhar
Updated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Image: Lando Norris/Max Verstappen/Oscar Piastri/Instagram

As the season draws to its finale, the drivers’ standings leave three racers still mathematically in contention. Lando Norris leads, with a 12-point cushion over Max Verstappen and a 16-point advantage over Oscar Piastri.

With everything to play for at the Yas Marina Circuit, this weekend’s Grand Prix could mark one of the most dramatic conclusions to a season in recent years and all three drivers know what’s at stake.

What Norris needs to do to win the title

Norris holds the strongest position: he essentially “controls his own destiny.” If he finishes on the podium (top 3), he wins the championship regardless of what Verstappen or Piastri do. Even if he finishes slightly lower, there are still paths to the title, but they depend on both rivals scoring poorly.

Verstappen’s plan: Must hit the podium and rely on mistakes

For Verstappen, the route to a 5th consecutive title demands nearly perfect execution: he must finish first and hope Norris finishes fourth or lower. If Verstappen ends up second, the math gets trickier: Norris would need to finish seventh or lower for Max to overtake him.

Piastri’s path: Narrow and risky, but not impossible

For Piastri, the challenge is steeper. To stay in the hunt, he must win the race. Even a second place could work, but only if his rivals finish far down the order. If Piastri wins, Norris has to finish sixth or lower, and Verstappen must not outscore him heavily. Given how competitive both rivals remain and the unpredictability of racing, this makes Piastri the underdog.

The 2025 finale marks the first time since 2010 that three drivers head into the last race with a real shot at the title. On paper, Norris seems most comfortable; yet with race pace, tyre strategy, unpredictable conditions, and the aggressive ambitions of Verstappen and Piastri, anything can happen.

