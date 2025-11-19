'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend Mahieka

Image: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Since confirming his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya has been treating fans to heartfelt glimpses of their life together on social media. Pandya dropped a series of candid moments on Instagram, celebrating his “Big 3” girlfriend Maheika Sharma, his son Agastya, and his pet dog.​

The image which has taken the internet by storm, sees Hardik and Maheika praying together. Another photo shows Pandya planting a tender kiss on Maheika’s cheek, radiating pure affection. In a couple of pictures, he is seen enjoying time with his son.

In one video, the couple dazzled in traditional attire, posing lovingly as Hardik planted a gentle kiss on Mahieka’s cheek a moment that speaks volumes about their affection. Another clip saw them engaged in religious rituals, hinting at a shared celebration of Diwali and the spiritual bond that ties them together.

Fans were particularly charmed by a playful snapshot where Hardik lifted Mahieka in his arms as she snapped a mirror selfie, radiating joy and warmth that perfectly sums up their relationship’s lighthearted spirit.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka is a rising star in the Indian fashion world. With a background in Economics and Finance, she transitioned into modelling and acting, quickly making a name for herself. She has appeared in popular music videos, independent films, and major brand campaigns for Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Mahieka has also walked the runway for India’s top designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre. In 2024, she was honoured with the "Model of the Year (New Age)" award at the Indian Fashion Awards, marking her as a talent to watch.

Hardik's divorce with Natasa Stankovic

Hardik’s journey to this new romance follows his separation from Natasa Stankovic, his wife of four years and mother of their son Agastya. The couple, who renewed their wedding vows in 2023, announced their amicable split in July 2024, emphasizing mutual respect and the bond they continue to share as co-parents.