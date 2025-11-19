Watch: LeBron James' Dance Move During Warmup Ahead Of Lakers Vs Jazz NBA Game Goes Viral

Image: LeBron James/X

LeBron James made an unforgettable return to the court, celebrating his comeback with a cheerful and infectious happy dance before the game. Fans couldn't help but smile as the NBA legend broke into his dance just moments before preparing for the warm-up. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. James missed the first 14 games of the season due to sciatica, a chronic nerve condition affecting his lower back and legs, making this his first missed season opener.

LeBron James breaks records during Lakers Vs Jazz game

The 40-year-old Lakers star is now officially marking his record-breaking 23rd season in the league, the longest career of any NBA player in history. Vince Carter is the only other player in NBA history to participate in 22 seasons, but James passed him by playing in Jazz game. During the game, James also moved up to sixth in the NBA's all-time 3-pointers list, surpassing Reggie Miller.

James is now just 48 games behind Parish's NBA record for regular-season games played (1,611). The NBA veteran already holds another NBA record with 1,855 regular-season and playoff games combined - 58 more than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - along with the record for most total minutes played.

James became the top scorer in NBA history in February 2023. Last March, he became the first NBA player to put up 50,000 total points in the regular season and playoffs combined.

James is a four-time NBA champion, winning the NBA Finals MVP award each time. He has four league MVP awards and 21 All-Star selections.His career began with the Cleveland Cavaliers in October 2003, a year before the birth of his oldest son and current Lakers teammate, Bronny James.