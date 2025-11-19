Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Captain Ignores Medical Advice To Make Guwahati Trip, BCCI Yet To Take Call On Availability

India captain Shubman Gill is likely to miss out on the IND vs SA 2nd Test on Saturday. Gill suffered a neck spasm in the Kolkata Test and was admitted to the hospital. While the 26-year-old was discharged, he has been advised rest and not to travel. Gill is still making the trip, despite India adding Nitish Kumar Reddy into the mix.

Given the severity and delicate nature of the injury, medical advice suggests Gill to avoid travel. The 26-year-old had a neck brace on as he left the hospital on discharge and is yet to resume training.

"He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," a BCCI statement said.

Despite the injury, Gill is willing to travel to Guwahati with the team on Wednesday. As per multiple reports, the Indian captain has not altered his travel plans. He intends to support the team after his side trails 1-0 after an embarrassing loss in Eden Gardens.

As per Revsportz, Gill will only feature should he miraculously recover in time for the game. Rishabh Pant, India's vice-captain, will lead the side in his absence. Gill's absence would leave a gaping hole in the leadership group as well as the batting order.

Who replaces Shubman Gill?

India's squad has Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal as backup batters. Sudharsan scored 87 against West Indies but was dropped with Washington Sundar pushed at No.3 in Kolkata. Padikkal has not played since the Perth Test in Australia. However, both are left-handed batters, and their inclusion would see India field 7 left-handed batters in the playing XI. Simon Harmer got 6 left-hander wickets in Kolkata.

India have recalled Nitish Kumar Reddy to the squad, having released him earlier. The right-handed all-rounder could be slot in the lower order, with Dhruv Jurel continuing to bat at No.4. Clarity on the same is expected as the Guwahati Test nears, with still 3 days to go for the game.