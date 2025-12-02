IND Vs SA T20I: Hardik Pandya Proves Fitness On Injury Return, Slams Match-Winning 77 In SMAT Masterclass

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Hardik Pandya turned up to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to prove his fitness ahead of the IND vs SA T20I series. He passed the test with flying colours in Hyderabad. While he copped some punishment from Abhishek Sharma, Pandya had the last laugh, smashing an unbeaten 77 to seal a tough 223 chase in Hyderabad.

Pandya’s 42-ball knock helped Baroda surmount Punjab’s challenging 222 for eight in 20 overs. Punjab's total was built around India opener Abhishek Sharma’s 19-ball 50. The all-rounder's blitz carried Baroda to 224 for three in 19.1 overs. This was the 32-year-old’s first competitive outing after turning up against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup Super match at Dubai on September 26.

Since then, Pandya has been out of action. He suffered left quadricep injury and had been recuperating at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru. A return to the ODI squad was considered pre-mature with the t20Is considered as a perfect ground for him to return. He bowled 4 overs without trouble, though Abhishek and Anmolpreet Singh's onslaught meant he conceded 52. He more than made up for it with bat in hand.

Pandya’s smooth outing might have come as a shot in the arm for national selectors who will be picking up India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

In fact, Hardik gave a typical finish to the match, smashing left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar for two sixes and then meting out the same treatment to strapping pacer Gurnoor Brar as Baroda bagged four crucial points.