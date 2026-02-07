Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Sees Bombay Scottish, Jamnabai Narsee, St Gregorios And Ryan CBSE Shine Across Mumbai Venues

Young footballers deliver dominant wins and thrilling tie-breakers across MSSA Ground and Cross Maidan fixtures | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, February 6, 2026: A busy day of action at the MSSA Ground and GOANS (Cross Maidan) delivered dominant wins, tight draws and several decisive tie-breaker results in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament. Across the Boys U-10 Division 3 and Boys U-14 Division 4 playoffs, teams showcased sharp finishing, composed defending and strong competitive spirit.

At the MSSA Ground, Bombay Scottish (Powai) opened the day with a 2–0 win over AVM (Bandra), driven by a brace from Riaan Rex. Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Vile Parle) followed with a 1–0 victory against St. Aloysius (Bandra), before Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) secured a 2–0 win through a Luca Abraham brace. Aditya Birla (Tardeo) produced one of the biggest wins of the day with a 5–0 result powered by four goals from Aeden Ranney.

On Pitch 2, St. Gregorios ‘A’ (Chembur) and St. Gregorios ‘B’ registered confident wins, while Holy Family (Andheri) and Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) played out a goalless draw. St. Lawrence (Borivali) and Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar) ended 1–1, with both teams finding the net once. Other results included Kudilal Govindram securing a 2–0 win over Ryan International ICSE (Malad), Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu) edging St. Anne’s (Malad) 1–0 and St. Lawrence (Borivali) advancing via walkover.

Tight contests at GOANS Ground

At GOANS, the Boys U-14 Division 4 playoffs produced tight contests and several clutch tie-breaker finishes. Ryan CBSE (Kandivali) began with a narrow 1–0 win over Parle Tilak ICSE. Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidyalaya (Mulund) prevailed 4–1 on penalties after a goalless contest against St. Paul (Dadar). Green Acres (Chembur) delivered a commanding 4–0 result over Gopi Birla Memorial.

Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) edged Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) in a 4–3 shootout after a 1–1 draw, before St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) sealed a 4–2 tie-breaker win against JBCN International (Chembur). Infant Jesus (Malad) secured a 2–0 result against Nalanda Public (Mulund), while Bombay Scottish (Powai) posted a 3–1 win over Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri). The day concluded with St. Pius X (Mulund) defeating Yashodham (Goregaon) 2–0.

Brief scores — February 6 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

Boys U-10 Division 3 (Pitch 1 & 2)

Bombay Scottish (Powai) 2 (R. Rex 2) beat AVM (Bandra) 0

Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’ (Vile Parle) 1 (A. Manekia) beat St. Aloysius (Bandra) 0

Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 2 (L. Abraham 2) beat Bhaktivedanta Swami (Andheri) 0

Aditya Birla (Tardeo) 5 (A. Ranney 4, I. Jatia) beat Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 0

St. Gregorios ‘A’ (Chembur) 4 (A. Vigresh, V. Katagar 2, V. Dinkar) beat Rustomjee Camb. (Thane) 0

St. Gregorios ‘B’ (Chembur) 2 (Nirvaan 2) beat Infant Jesus (Malad) 0

Holy Family (Andheri) 0 drew Hiranandani Foundation Int. (Powai) 0

St. Lawrence (Borivali) 1 (A. Humane) drew Rustomjee Camb. (Dahisar) 1 (S. Nanavati)

St. Catherine of Siena 0 drew Lakshdham (Goregaon) 0

Kudilal Govindram (Malad) 2 (K. Kadam 2) beat Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad) 0

Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 1 (I. Abraham) beat St. Anne’s (Malad) 0

St. Lawrence (Borivali) won by walkover vs Rustomjee Camb. (Dahisar)

Brief scores — February 6 (Venue: GOANS Ground)

Boys U-14 Division 4 — Playoffs

Ryan CBSE (Kandivali) 1 (A. Singh) beat Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 0

Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund) 0 drew St. Paul (Dadar) 0 — Sri Sri Ravishankar won 4–1 on penalties

Penalty scorers: SSR — V. Uchil, H. Bhanushali, S. Sanjeev, J. Kholiya; St. Paul — S. Bait

Green Acres (Chembur) 4 (N. Bhandari, I. Mitra, V. Jain, N. Shroff OG) beat Gopi Birla Memorial (Walkeshwar) 0

Rustomjee Camb. (Virar) 1 drew Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 1 — Rustomjee won 4–3 on penalties

Rustomjee: R. Kadam, M. Dube, V. Tandel, P. Patil, K. Roy

Hiranandani: R. Zaveri, A. Gegde, A. Mistry

St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) 1 drew JBCN Int. (Chembur) 1 — St. Peter’s won 4–2 on penalties

St. Peter’s: A. Shaikh, P. Rabhadia, U. Mukadam, O. Patil

JBCN: K. Patil, A. Pandey, T. Gupta

Infant Jesus (Malad) 2 (P. Harijan, A. Shaikh) beat Nalanda Public (Mulund) 0

Bombay Scottish (Powai) 3 (A. Kumar, V. Walase, K. Rodrigues) beat Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) 1 (S. Sharma)

St. Pius X (Mulund) 2 (S. Dhamale, A. Bhabad) beat Yashodham (Goregaon) 0

