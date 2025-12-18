IND Vs SA 5th T20I Pitch & Weather Report: Narendra Modi Stadium Conditions, Probable Playing XI And Toss Factor

Narendra Modi Stadium | PTI File Photo

Ahmedabad, December 18: The fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening. The venue is known for producing competitive and often high-scoring T20I matches. India is leading the series 2-1 and with the fourth T20I being called off, chances of Team India losing the series have died. South Africa will look forward to level the series and finish their India tour on a winning note.

Pitch Report

The Ahmedabad surface has generally offered good bounce and true carry, making stroke play easier once batters are set. In T20Is, the pitch has supported fast bowlers early with the new ball, especially under lights, while spinners tend to come into play as the game progresses.

As the match goes on, the pitch usually settles, allowing batters to play through the line. Dew in the second innings has often influenced outcomes here, which could make chasing a preferred option after winning the toss.

Likely nature: Batting-friendly with some early help for pacers

Average first-innings score (T20): Around 170–180

Toss factor: Teams may prefer to bowl first due to dew

Weather Report

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be clear and dry, with no threat of rain. Evening temperatures are likely to hover between 20–25°C, offering pleasant playing conditions.

Rain forecast: None

Humidity: Moderate, which could aid dew later in the night

Wind: Light, not expected to impact play

Overall, weather is unlikely to interrupt the match like the fourth T20I which was called off due to the excessive smog, bad AQI and poor visibility in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Probable Playing XI

India (Probable XI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Probable XI)

Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Key Takeaway

With a batting-friendly pitch, clear weather and dew likely to play a role, fans can expect a high-quality, high-intensity T20 contest. Execution in the powerplay and death overs could decide the outcome as both sides push hard to finish the series on a winning note.