'Kya Majburi Thi?': Netizens Troll Rinku Singh For Calling Elvish Yadav 'Bhaiya' On Video Call After Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Win

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, won the Asia Cup 2025 by defeating Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 29). This was the third time India beat Pakistan in the tournament. Rinku Singh hit the winning shot that gave India the victory. Social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages for Team India and a video has gone viral, showing YouTuber Elvish Yadav congratulating Rinku on a video call.

The video was shared by Elvish on his Instagram story soon after India won the match. However, one thing which has caught the attention of netizens is Rinku calling Elvish 'bhaiya (brother)'.

During the video call, Elvish tells Rinku, "Mahool bana diya. Karo enjoy." He then asks, "Party kidhar hai?" After Rinku replies, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner says, "All the best. Congratulations once again. Bye brother, love you."

To this, the cricketer says, "Okay, thank you bhaiya... bye. Love you bhaiya."

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens were surprised to see Rinku calling Elvish 'bhaiya'. It is to be noted that Elvish is just one year elder to Rinku. While he is 28, Rinku is 27 years old. Calling someone bhaiya is a simple way to show respect, even if they are not your real brother. It's about warmth and regard.

Reacting to the video a user commented on X, "Iss gawaar ko bhaiya kyun bol rha hai Rinku Singh."

"New low for Rinku," wrote another user. A third user advised Rinku to "stay away" from Elvish.

Rinku you literally represent India

Atlest have some aura — Usman Sheikh (@UsmanSh95874709) September 28, 2025

"Rinku ko koi batao har kisiko bhaiya nahi bolna hota, Elvish apni jegah hai lekin Team India ke players ko focused rehna chahiye aise har kisi se baat nahi karni chahiye verna Prithvi shaw ka example sabke saamne hai," read another comment.

"Unreal downfall of Rinku," wrote an upset user, whereas another asked, "Rinku Singh kya majburi thi?"

Here's how others reacted:

In the wee hours of Monday, Elvish also took to his official X account to congratulate Team India for the victory. He wrote, "93,000 surrendered in December 1971. It’s September 2025 nothing has changed Pakistan has always surrendered to India !! Congratulations Team India."

93,000 surrendered in December 1971. It’s September 2025 nothing has changed Pakistan has always surrendered to India !!



Congratulations Team india 🇮🇳 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) September 28, 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, Elvish was last seen on Laughter Chefs Season 2. He went on to win the show with his partner Karan Kundrra.