Sportvot x FPJ: Ultimate Champions League Season 4 Concludes In Mumbai With Thrilling Men’s And Women’s Finals

The Ultimate Champions League Season 4, held on 3rd December in Mumbai, concluded with high-octane cricket action as both the men’s and women’s finals delivered gripping contests, showcasing exceptional talent and competitive spirit.

In the men’s match, Vinayak Warriors posted a modest total of 42/4 in 7 overs, with Dhaval Darji scoring 11 runs off 15 balls and Parth Shah contributing 12 off 9. The Riddhi Siddhi Strikers bowlers kept the scoring in check, with Manav Gatla (1/3) and Aakar (1/4) delivering economical spells. Chasing the target, Riddhi Siddhi Strikers reached 43 in 6.5 overs, winning the match by 6 wickets. Bhavesh Patidar (9 off 13) and Vaibhav Galiya (7 off 12) guided the chase, despite disciplined bowling efforts from Ritvik Parikh (1/8) and Dhaval Vyas (1/3). With this win, Riddhi Siddhi Strikers were crowned Men’s Champions, while Vinayak Warriors finished as runners-up.

The women’s match produced a thrilling spectacle as Durga Warriors posted an impressive 71/2 in 5 overs, powered by a scintillating knock from Drashti Mehta, who smashed 48 runs off just 20 balls, with valuable support from Priya and Namneet Kaur. Radha Royals, led by a wicket from Dhruti, managed to restrict further damage. In reply, Radha Royals matched the total with 71/3 in 5 overs, driven by a sensational innings from Poonam Chatolia, who scored 57 off 24 balls, forcing the match into a dramatic tie. The contest went down to two Super Overs, where Radha Royals held their nerve to secure a memorable victory, emerging as Women’s Champions, while Durga Warriors finished as runners-up.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Ekta was named Best Bowler of the Tournament, while Drashti Mehta dominated the awards, winning both Best Batter and Best Player of the Tournament for her outstanding all-round performances.

The successful culmination of the Ultimate Champions League Season 4 highlighted the growing competitiveness and excitement of grassroots cricket in Mumbai.

