 'Screenshot Le Lo': Arshdeep Singh Hilariously Respond To Fan Asking For Selfie After Vijay Hazare Trophy Match Goes Viral | VIDEO
Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is known for his humour and witty replies on social media, another such video of the Indian cricketer has surfaced on the internet in which his reply to a fan will definitely make you laugh your heart out.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Arshdeep Singh | X

Mumbai, January 4: Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is known for his humour and witty replies on social media, another such video of the Indian cricketer has surfaced on the internet in which his reply to a fan will definitely make you laugh your heart out. The viral video shows Arshdeep interacting with his fans after the Punjab vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 game.

The video shows that Arshdeep Singh is giving autograph to his fans who were waiting for him after the match. A fan is also filming the cricketer on the mobile phone. After some time the fan asks Arshdeep for a photo to which he replies, "You already took a video, just take a screenshot from that!"

The incident occurred when a fan tells Arshdeep, "Bhaiya aapne 10 overs daal diye, abhi toh aapko T20 World Cup bhi khelna hai." (Brother, you have bowled 10 overs, you have to play the T20 World Cup also). Arshdeep reacts with a smile to the fan.

The same fan then says, "Ek photo le sakte hai bhaiya aapka?," (Can I take a photo brother?) while recording the video. Arshdeep replies, "Video le li hai aapne photo ka kya karoge?" (What will you do with the photo when you have recorded a video?) and then comes the hilarious part, "Usme se screenshot le lena." (Take a screenshot from it).

Arshdeep then walks away after giving autographs to few other fans present on the spot. The video of the short and witty conversation is going viral on social media and the internet users are praising Arshdeep for his sense of humour.

