Arshdeep Singh Touches Feet Of Elderly Fan, Clicks Photos In Heartwarming Gesture | Video

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh's heartfelt gesture left netizens in awe on Sunday. The left-arm pacer is currently featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Punjab ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series. Arshdeep met up with an elderly fan and it was his behaviour that showcased the kind of gentleman the Punjab Kings pacer is.

As a mark of respect, Arshdeep first sought blessings from the elderly, by bowing down and touching the feet of the said fan. He then halted and clicked pictures showing humility.

The video soon went viral across social media platforms, drawing praise from fans nationwide. Many called the gesture moving and inspirational, lauding Arshdeep’s humility and the respect he shows toward his admirers, while offering a rare insight into the person he is beyond the boundary ropes.

On the cricket front, the Punjab pacer is in fine form. Playing against Sikkim, Arshdeep picked up a five-wicket haul to skittle out the opposition for just 75. The left-arm pacer will feature in another VHT game against Goa on January 6.

Singh will then join up with the Indian team for the New Zealand series. He is part of both the ODI and T20I squad of the tour. Singh is also expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Arshdeep Singh was part of India's 2024 winning side and will look to defend the title.