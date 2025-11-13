IPL 2026: Shardul Thakur Traded To Mumbai Indians From Lucknow Super Giants For ₹2 Crore Ahead Of New Season

Image: Mumbai Indians/X

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to don the Mumbai Indians jersey following an official trade between the two IPL franchises. Thakur, a Mumbai-based all-rounder, had been signed by Lucknow as an injury replacement for the 18th edition of the league, where he featured in 10 matches and made valuable contributions.

Known for his versatility, Shardul has often been a utility player, providing crucial breakthroughs with the ball and finishing games with the bat when needed. His ability to perform under pressure has made him a reliable asset for any franchise he represents.

Under the trade agreement, Shardul Thakur will move to Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of INR 2 crore, maintaining the same contract value he held with Lucknow Super Giants. This acquisition adds depth to Mumbai Indians’ squad, strengthening both their bowling and lower-order batting options ahead of the upcoming season.

Franchise officials have expressed confidence that Thakur’s all-round skills and experience in high-pressure situations will be a valuable addition to Mumbai Indians’ lineup. With his proven track record in the IPL, he is expected to play a pivotal role in helping the team chase victories in crucial encounters.

Shardul Thakur’s trade marks another significant move, highlighting teams’ strategic planning and focus on building balanced squads capable of handling high-stakes matches.