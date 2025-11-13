Who Is Andrea Medina? Star Atletico Madrid Defender Hospitalised After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury

Image: bestgug/X

Andrea Medina (born 11 May 2004 in Seville, Spain) is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a defender for Atletico Madrid Femenino in the top tier of Spanish women’s football.

She began her youth career at Camas and then moved to the youth ranks of Real Betis Feminas, where she progressed through the ranks and made her senior debut.

At Betis she established herself, appearing regularly for the first team across the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons. In 2022, she transferred to Atletico Madrid. Internationally, Medina has represented Spain at various youth levels: Spain U16, U19, U20 and U23. Her strengths on the pitch include strong physical attributes for a full-back, good ability to support in attack from the wide position, and defensive awareness.

The injury incident

Recently during a UEFA Women’s Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus Women, Medina suffered a serious head injury.

In the 73rd minute of the game, Medina challenged for the ball and was struck; she collapsed and required immediate on-field attention. Medical staff treated her on the pitch for several minutes before she was stretchered off and taken to hospital for further tests.

Following the incident, Atletico Madrid issued a statement confirming Medina had suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and was stable, but undergoing further assessments.

Significance & outlook

Medina’s rise has been rapid: a youth product who made her senior debut as a teenager and now plays for one of Spain’s top women’s clubs. Her injury is a stark reminder of the risks players face, even in elite women’s football.

While the club’s immediate update is cautiously positive (stable condition, further tests), it remains to be seen how long her recovery will take and when she will return to full training and match-play. Given her youth and potential, many will hope she makes a full recovery and continues her promising career.

In summary, Andrea Medina is a young Spanish full-back with a bright trajectory: early senior debut, regular national youth appearances, and a move to Atletico Madrid. The recent head injury during a Champions League match is a serious setback, but one from which many athletes recover fully with appropriate care. Her future remains full of possibility and her recovery will be followed closely by fans and club alike.