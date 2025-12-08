MSSA 2025: Lavish Singh, Himanshu Sharma Tons Propel Dnyandeep Seva Mandal In Harris Shield Super League Match

Lavish Singh slammed 125 in 142 balls, with 15 boundaries and 3 sixes. |

Lavish Singh and opening batter Himanshu Sharma scored tons to help Dnyandeep Seva Mandal post a humongous 434 all out in 84.4 overs against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya in the third round Super League match of the 129th Harris Shield MSSA U-16 Inter-School cricket tournament at VES Cricket Ground Chembur on Monday.

Sharma hit 106 in 156 deliveries, which included 14 fours while Singh slammed 125 in 142 balls, with 15 boundaries and 3 sixes. Varadraj Desai chipped in with 50 runs. Off spinner Aayush Chavan picked four wickets, while left arm spinner Vijay Pal was amongst the pick of the bowlers who grabbed a four-fer. At stumps, on day 1, the Dnyandeep outfit had the upper hand right from their first ball.



In another match, Al-Barkaat MMI English School Kurla made 333 all out in 64 overs against IES V.N Sule Guruji English Medium School at Worli Sports Club. Arhaan Patel top scored with 75, Pradnyankur Bhalerao contributed 72 while Ishaan Pathak remained unbeaten on 82 off 77 balls. Ishaan-Pradnyankur together stitched a 102 runs partnership for the sixth wicket. Rajveer Lad, showed consistency with the ball yet again picking (7-117). Chasing their total, IES VN Sule ended the day with 52-2 in 12 overs. Aditya Jaiswal was batting on 18 while left arm spinner Aaditya Pandey picked (2-26).

Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School bowled out Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School for 142 in 45.4 overs at Western Railway Cross Maidan. Salman Khan picked four wickets, (4-24) in 7.4 overs while Aarav Yadav grabbed three wickets, (3-26) in 12 overs.

Aryan Khot made 56 in 99 balls. Anjuman Islam finished the day 1 on a strong note with 122-1 in 31 overs.

Modern English School declared their first innings at 287-7 in 68 overs against General Education Academy at Karnatak Sporting Association Cross Maidan. Aryan Kamble top scored with 82, Rajvardhan Jadhav made 74, Praanav Iyengar contributed 43. Aryan Kamble and Rajvardhan stitched a 131 runs partnership in 133 balls. In reply, General Education ended day 1 with 55-0 in 12 overs. Shardul Fagare and Shaurya Patil each remained not out on 26 runs respectively.

Brief Scores

Modern English School: 287-7d in 68 overs (Aryan Kamble 82, Rajvardhan Jadhav 74, Kavish Gosalia 46, Pranav Iyengar 43) vs General Education Academy: 55-0 in 12 overs

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal: 434 all out in 84.4 overs (Lavish Singh 125, Himanshu Sharma 106, Golu Pal 39; 2x6s, Aayush Chavan 4-105) vs Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School:142 all out in 45.4 overs (Aryan Khot 56; Salman Khan 4/24, Aarav Yadav 3/26) vs Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School: 122-1 in 31 overs (Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 46*, Umar Khute 39, Aarav Yadav 34*).

Al Barkaat MMI English School: 333 all out in 64 overs (Ishan Pathak 82*, Arhaan Patel 75, Pradnyankur Bhalerao 72; Rajveer Lad 7/117) vs IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School: 52-2 in 12 overs

124th U14 Giles Shield

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya: 201 all out Advit Tiwari 73, Sanmit Kothmire 44, Dhairyarajsingh Jadeja 5/75 beat Shri SK Roy Memorial High School: 87 all out Advit Tiiwari 4/43 by 114 runs.

Anjuman Khairul Islam School: 312-4 Prince Gupta 134, 81 balls, 16x4s, Khairul Islam School: 312-4 Prince Gupta 134, 81 balls, 16x4s, Yusuf Siddiqui 104, 99 balls, 12x4s, Dhruv Jain 4/64 beat Shishuvan School:160 Vihaan Mhatre 69, Rutvik Paradkar 42, Wanid Senge 4/41 by 152 runs.

Rajhans Vidyalaya: 95 all out Azhar Ghaswala 34, Ninad Palande 3/20, Mohd.Ali Shaikh 3/23 lost to St. Xaviver’s High School: 96/4 by 6 wkts.

Bombay Scottish: 131 all out Rishan Goyal 56, Divyam Lodha (OB) 6/18 lost to Swami Vivekanand International SSC Gorai: 132-0 Prajwal Taware 55*, Kartik Chhajer 68* by 10 wkts.

Trinity International School: 52 all out Pravir Bhanushali (RAM) 4/13 lost to Podar International School Powai: 53-0 by 10 wkts.

CNM Parekh School: 199 all out Krishang Yadav 94*, Nivaan Jain 3/73 beat Shree BAK Swadhyay Bhawan: 86 all out Dhiyan Parmar 38, Daash Oza 6/14 by 113 runs.

National English School Virar: 176 all out Aditya Singh 67, Sachin Telang 40, Sarth Deshpade 4/26 beat New Horizon Scholars School: 100 all out Ayush Sutar 42, Ashish Khedekar (OB) 6/18 by 76 runs.

Tridha School Andheri: 242-3 Vivan Pandya 141, 133 balls, 16x4s, Nivaan Jajoo 34 lost to St. Xaviers High School: 244-5 Simaranjot Singh 118, 99 balls, 18x4s, Vihaan Bhandari 3/36 by 5 wkts.

Shiven Vyas wins Boys U-16 100m event in MSSA Athletics

Shiven Vyas from Childrens Academy, Thakur Complex won the Boys U-16 100 metres run in the MSSA Inter-School Athletic meet on Monday. Vyas clocked 11.66 seconds well ahead of second placed Advik Adke (12.05 sec) from the Universal School Ghatkopar and third placed Aadit Gawtade from The Dadar Parsee Youths Assembly High School, Dadar (12.16 sec).

Meanwhile in the Girls U-16 category, Ariana Iyer from Lokhandwala Foundation School, Kandivali (East) cloked 13.62 seconds to win gold. Krishika Bangera (St. Peter's School, Mazgaon) and Aarohi Varal (Gokuldham High School & Junior College, Goregaon came third in the 100m event.