 'Mota Ho Jaaunga..': Rohit Sharma Refuses Cake After India Celebrate SA Series Win; VIDEO
Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to make it to the 2027 World Cup. The 38-year-old underwent significant weight transformation before his comeback to the Indian team. Now, a video of him has gone viral, where Rohit refused to eat cake despite playing a crucial role in India's series victory vs South Africa.

Updated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
article-image

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fine century as India clinched a convincing 9-wicket win over South Africa in the series decider in Vizag. Rohit Sharma played his part, contributing an attacking 76 at the top of the order. The 38-year-old looked set for a ton before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj.

Despite his hand in the win, Rohit refused to eat a cake cut in celebration after the victory. The former India captain has had quite the weight transformation, losing more than 10kgs training with Abhishek Nayar. Following a strict diet, Rohit quipped, "Nahi khale, mota ho jaunga wapis."

Rohit was replaced as captain ahead of the Australia series with doubts surrounding his future. The 38-year-old has responded to them in style. In 6 ODIs, Rohit has a century and 3 half-centuries. He won the player of the series award in Australia and was only behind Virat Kohli in he run charts for the IND vs SA series.

On Saturday, he became just the fourth Indian to reach the 20,000-run mark in international cricket. Overall, he is the 14th, marking his legacy as one of the finest players of his generation.

Rohit scored 76 in Vishakhapatnam, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Virat Kohli (27,910) and Rahul Dravid (24,208).

article-image

His tally includes over 11,000 runs in ODIs and more than 4,000 in T20Is. As a T20 World Cup-winning captain, Rohit is also India’s highest run-scorer in the format, amassing 4,231 runs across 159 matches.

Across his career, Rohit has taken 538 innings to reach 20,000 runs while maintaining an impressive average of 42.40. His remarkable record includes 50 international centuries and 110 scores of fifty-plus. With nearly 18 years at the highest level, Rohit Sharma’s journey continues to inspire, and his latest achievement only reinforces his legacy as one of India’s greatest-ever batters.

