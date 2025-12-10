Giles Shield 2025-26: General Education Academy Beats Parag English School By 118 runs

Opening batter Shardul Fagare topscored with a brilliant 134 runs for General Education Academy. |

General Education Academy defeated Parag English School by 118 runs in the 124th Giles Shield U-14 MSSA Inter-School cricket tournament at United CC Cross Maidan on Wednesday.

Batting first, General Education Academy made 281 all out in their allotted 45 overs. Opening batter Shardul Fagare top scored with a brilliant 134 runs. Shardul took the entire responsibility on his shoulders, playing some elegant shots in the middle. Sharvil Parab was amongst the pick of the bowlers, snapping up (3-50) in his 7 overs. Hridant Naik and Fahad Shaikh picked two wickets each. Coming out to chase down their total, Parag English School were bowled out for 163 in 42 overs. Left arm spinner Vihaan Wade bowled well and grabbed a five-wicket haul in the process, (5-50) in 13 overs thus winning the Man of the Match. General Education won by 118 runs.

Meanwhile, General Education Academy Chembur will meet Al-Barkaat MMI English School at DY Patil Stadium in the first semifinal of the Harris Shield U-16 tournament while defending champions Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School will face Dnyandeep Seva Mandal at MIG Cricket Club in the second semifinal.

Our Lady of Salvation High School defeated Thakur Ramnarayan High School by 319 runs at Matunga Gymkhana. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Our Lady of Salvation made 367-3 in 40 overs, including 36 penalty runs. Opener and right-handed batter- Anish Tatikonda played well for his 100 runs in 85 balls before being run out. The young cricketer, played some phenomenal shots, taking on the opposition bowlers and winning the Man of the Match award. Rishabh Gour picked 1 wicket. In reply, the Thakur team faltered early on and could never recover thus managing a paltry 48 all out in 21.2 overs. Aryan Hajare picked (5-14) in his 10 overs.

Rizvi Springfield High School Khar won their contest by 271 runs against Experts International High School at Oval Maidan. Batting first, Rizvi Springfield 319-8 in their allotted 45 overs. Sujal Khot was the star batter smashing 158* in 144 balls, with 21 fours and 1 six, winning the Man of the Match for his splendid show with the bat. Kartikeya Sharma also made 74. Rishi Savartkar and Chinmay Joshi picked two wickets each. In reply, Experts International team fell like a pack of cards, not recovering at any stage in the contest. They only managed 48 all out in 22.3 overs.

Swami Vivekanand High School beat JBCN International High School by 95 runs at VES Sports Ground, Chembur. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Swami Vivekanand scored a good 222 all out in 37.2 overs. Right-handed batters Malhar Shirsat and Aryan Bhande made 73 and 52 respectively. In reply, JBCN were bundled out for 127 in 26.1 overs. Ruhaan Alam contributed 38 runs. Arush Jadhav snapped up a four-fer in the process, (4-29) in his 9 over spell.

Witty International School defeated Kanakia International School Bhayandar by five wickets at Azad Maidan. Batting first, Kanakia Internal made 114 all out in 30.5 overs. Samaksh Tiwari scored 34 runs. Vivaan Dalal and Aditya Patel picked three wickets each. In reply, Witty International chased down their total, 116-5 in 24 overs. Meet Dodhiwalla top scored with 57 runs.