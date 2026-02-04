Assam: 11-Year-Old Chess Prodigy Viraj Sarawgi Stuns Europe, Gains Record 290 FIDE Elo Points |

Indian chess has found a new rising star on the international stage. Viraj Sarawgi, an 11-year-old chess prodigy from Assam, delivered a sensational performance in back-to-back international FIDE-rated tournaments in Italy and Germany. The tournaments commenced on 23rd January and concluded yesterday, marking a memorable maiden European tour for the young Indian, who registered a record-breaking gain of 290 FIDE Elo rating points.

A Grade 6 student of Royal Global School, Viraj displayed maturity and fighting spirit far beyond his age while competing against seasoned international players. In the Italian international open, which featured nearly 100 strong players from across the world, he scored an impressive 3.5 points out of 5, defeating multiple opponents rated above 1700 Elo. His performance resulted in a significant +122 Elo rating increase, drawing attention from the global chess community.

Carrying his winning momentum into Germany, Viraj participated in the Nordwest Cup (B Category Open), where he once again exceeded expectations. Competing against experienced European players, including those rated over 2000 Elo, he produced a series of strong results and emerged with an additional +161 Elo rating gain, stunning players and spectators alike.

Viraj is being trained at Mumbai Chess Centre, where he is mentored by Coach Srikanth Sarma Malladi and his dedicated team of coaches. Their structured training methodology and international exposure have played a crucial role in Viraj’s rapid progress.

Praising the young talent, Durga Nagesh Guttula, Principal and Chief Coach – Chess Division, Russian Cultural Centre,Mumbai said,

“Viraj is an exceptionally talented and hardworking player with immense potential. On his very first European chess tour, he set the rating circuits on fire. In the coming days, we will hear much more about this outstanding Indian boy from Assam.”

Durga further added that Viraj Sarawgi’s breakthrough performance marks a proud moment for Assam and India, and strongly underlines the country’s growing dominance on the world chess stage.