'Why Not Vaibhav Suryavanshi?': Fans SLAM Jitesh Sharma After 'Shameful' Super Over Loss In IND A vs BAN A Clash

Image Credit: X

India A suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Final. Chasing a daunting 195, India A forced the clash into the Super Over thanks to some shoddy fielding by the opposition. However, the team management opted against sending Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the the one over decider and eventuallly paid the price.

Captain Jitesh Sharma faced the first ball and was knocked over by a yorker while trying to play a ramp shot. Ashutosh Sharma tried to clear the fence but was caught at cover, meaning Bangladesh A only needed 1 to win. For context, Suryavanshi had earlier opened the innings and hit 19 in the first over of the chase.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Suryavanshi is the leading run getter of the tournament, making the decision even more baffling from Jitesh Sharma and the India A team management. The India A opener has 239 runs in 4 innings, striking well above 200 in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. The 14-year-old scored 38 off 15 balls with 4 sixes earlier in the day giving India A the platform to try and achieve the target.

India A were well off their best in the game failing to seize on the numerous opportunities Bangladesh presented. Jitesh earlier opted to bowl part-timer Naman Dhir in the 19th over of the innings. Bangladesh A picked up 28 off that over which eventually helped them pose 194.

India reaching the Super Over was also extremely lucky. Akbar Ali dropped a sitter, while a catch drop at the boundary led to a boundary. Ali then fumbled a simple run out which led to 3 and India forcing the one over decider. It marks the culmination of a disastrous tournament for India A, who also lost to Pakistan Shaheens earlier.

Here's how fans reacted to Vaibhav Suryavanshi not playing the Super Over:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)