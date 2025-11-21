 Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs Bangladesh A Goes To Super Over; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs Bangladesh A Goes To Super Over; VIDEO

Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs Bangladesh A Goes To Super Over; VIDEO

The IND-A vs BAN-A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semi-final was a last ball thriller. Chasing 195 to win, India need four of the final ball to win the contest. However, the Men in Blue sneaked three runs with a comical fielding gaffe to force the match into a super over.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

The IND-A vs BAN-A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semi-final was a last ball thriller. Chasing 195 to win, India need four of the final ball to win the contest. However, the Men in Blue sneaked three runs with a comical fielding gaffe to force the match into a super over.

India A needed 16 runs off the final over to win the semi-final. Ashutosh Sharma hit a towering six to reduce the equation to 8 runs of 3 balls. A fielding error saw the required margin drop down to 4 off 2 balls. Ashutosh Sharma was cleaned bowled next to hurt India's chances. Facing the final ball, Harsh Dubey hit it straight to long on for a single.

However, Bangladesh keeper made a complete mess of it. India A pushed for a second run and the keeper miss the stumps trying to affect the run out. The resulting over throw saw India sneak in a third run to force the game into a Super Over.

Earlier, Bangladesh A scored 194-6 in 20 overs to set a massive target of 195 for the Jitesh Sharma-led India A. Habibur Rahman Sohan smashed a solid half-century at the top of the order. But it was late innings fire works from SM Meherob that helped his team post a competitive total. India A conceded 50 runs from the last 2 overs, including 28 off Naman Dhir.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena Leader Allegedly Assaulted By Ex-BJP Corporator In Thane
Shiv Sena Leader Allegedly Assaulted By Ex-BJP Corporator In Thane
97% Indian Students Want Education That Leads Directly To Careers: Study
97% Indian Students Want Education That Leads Directly To Careers: Study
Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs Bangladesh A Goes To Super Over; VIDEO
Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs Bangladesh A Goes To Super Over; VIDEO
Dubai Media Office Releases 1st Picture Showing Aftermath Of Tejas Crash That Killed IAF Pilot
Dubai Media Office Releases 1st Picture Showing Aftermath Of Tejas Crash That Killed IAF Pilot

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs...

Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs...

'Always Had Faith..': Gautam Gambhir's 1st Reaction After Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against His...

'Always Had Faith..': Gautam Gambhir's 1st Reaction After Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against His...

Smriti Mandhana Looks Gorgeous At Haldi Ceremony: Dances With Her 'Ladki Wale' Cricket Team

Smriti Mandhana Looks Gorgeous At Haldi Ceremony: Dances With Her 'Ladki Wale' Cricket Team

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Goes BERSERK Again, India's Teenage Sensation Slams Quick-Fire Cameo In...

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Goes BERSERK Again, India's Teenage Sensation Slams Quick-Fire Cameo In...

'Peak Hypocrisy..': Akash Chopra, Dinesh Karthik Call Out Double Standards After 19-Wicket Ashes Day...

'Peak Hypocrisy..': Akash Chopra, Dinesh Karthik Call Out Double Standards After 19-Wicket Ashes Day...