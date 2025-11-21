Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs Bangladesh A Goes To Super Over; VIDEO

The IND-A vs BAN-A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semi-final was a last ball thriller. Chasing 195 to win, India need four of the final ball to win the contest. However, the Men in Blue sneaked three runs with a comical fielding gaffe to force the match into a super over.

India A needed 16 runs off the final over to win the semi-final. Ashutosh Sharma hit a towering six to reduce the equation to 8 runs of 3 balls. A fielding error saw the required margin drop down to 4 off 2 balls. Ashutosh Sharma was cleaned bowled next to hurt India's chances. Facing the final ball, Harsh Dubey hit it straight to long on for a single.

However, Bangladesh keeper made a complete mess of it. India A pushed for a second run and the keeper miss the stumps trying to affect the run out. The resulting over throw saw India sneak in a third run to force the game into a Super Over.

Earlier, Bangladesh A scored 194-6 in 20 overs to set a massive target of 195 for the Jitesh Sharma-led India A. Habibur Rahman Sohan smashed a solid half-century at the top of the order. But it was late innings fire works from SM Meherob that helped his team post a competitive total. India A conceded 50 runs from the last 2 overs, including 28 off Naman Dhir.