Harris Shield 2025: Divyansh Singh Hits Unbeaten 183

Skipper Divyansh Singh delivered an exceptional all-round performance to guide Sanjeevani World School, Dahisar to five-wicket win over Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane in the 129th Harris Shield MSSA Under-16 Inter-School Cricket tournament recently. The number three batter, Divyansh scored 183 runs off 121 balls as Sanjeevani successfully surpassed Hiranandani's 270/9 in 45 overs. Divyash hit 27 fours and five sixes as Sanjeevani reached 273/5 with around 110 overs to spare. Divyansh had earlier sneak a wicket and Aarush Sonecha, Akshant Raghani took two wickets apiece, to restrict Hiranandani Foundation School.

Hill Spring beats Green Acres Academy

Meanwhile in the matches played on Friday, Hill Spring International School Tardeo defeated Green Acres Academy Chembur by six wickets at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. Batting first, Green Acres side only managed 136 all out in 25.3 overs. Ayaansh Chitkar looked good in the middle when he was batting but unfortunately was stumped on 37 runs.

Off spinner and Man of the Match… Vansh Dhawangale was the pick of the bowers grabbing four wickets. Aryan Parolia was also amongst the wickets, picking up (2-17) in his 4 overs. In reply, Hill Spring International were the better side on the given day, as they made 140-4 in 27.2 overs. The pair of Shabd and Jash picked two wickets each.

Ryan International win by 14 runs

Ryan International School Goregaon East edged Our Lady of Good Counsel High School by 14 runs at Oval Maidan. Ryan International posted 257 all out in 40.3 overs. Number three batter Aditya Sangle batted well for his 81 runs while middle-order batter Kunal Sharma chipped in with 29 runs. On the other hand, Sahil Shaikh grabbed (4-32) in 7.3 overs. Our Lady of Good Counsel tried extremely hard and batted well, but alas fell short of the finish line, making 243-9 in 45 overs. Preet scored 73 runs. Kunal Sharma was the pick of the bowlers snapping up a four-wicket haul.

Shree Mumbadevi beats St. Xaviers

Shree Mumbadevi Vidya Niketan beat St. Xaviers by three wickets at Oval Maidan. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, St. Xaviers made 166 all out in 37 overs with Bhargav top scoring with 43 runs. Off spinner Smit Pawaskar picked a six-wicket haul, (6-45) in 15 overs including one maiden, thus winning the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance with the ball. In reply, the Mumbadevi team finished off with 167-7 in 35 overs.

Swami Vivekanand register massive win

Swami Vivekanand SSC Gorai thrashed Experts International High School Virar by a huge margin of 211 runs. After being put into bat first, Swami Vivekanand posted 316-8 in their 45 overs. Prajwal Taware top scored 68 while Atharva Purohit also contributed 72 runs. Left arm spinner Ram Naik picked (4-104) in 15 overs. Experts International only managed 105-8 in 22.4 overs. Divyam Lodha picked three wickets.

Brief Scores:

Vasant Vihar High School: 82 all out Hardik Gajmal (SLA) 6/7 lost to National English School Virar: 83/1 by 10 wkts.

Green Acres Academy ICSE Chembur: 136 all out Ayansh Chitkar 36, Vansh Dhawangale (OB) 4/42 lost to Hill Spring International School Tardeo 140/4 Arhaan Dholkia 40 by 6 wkts.

Bal Gurukul School Kalyan: 148 all out Abhir Todankar 38, Chinmay Dukhande 4/42, Ansh Kedari 3/21 lost to Nandchaya Vidyaniketan Sakinaka: 149/0 Vedant Dholas 89, Pratik Gaikwad 36 by 10 wkts.

Ryan International ICSE Goregaon: 257 all out Aditya Sangle 81, Sahil Shaikh 4/32 beat Our Lady of Good Counsel High School (Sion): 243/9 Preet Kundhar 73, Umair Qureshi 37, Aryan Patil 35, Kunal Sharma 4/75 by 14 runs.

New Horizon Scholar School: 82 all out Shaurya Katkade 3/19 lost to Parle Tilak English School: 85/0 Anush Shelar 33* by 10 wkts.

St.Xavier’s High School: 166 all out Bhargav Patil 43, Neeev Katkar 39, Smit Pawaskar (OB) 6/48 lost to Mumbadevi 167/7 Aryan Gawade 33 by 3 wkts.