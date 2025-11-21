'Always Had Faith..': Gautam Gambhir's 1st Reaction After Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against His Foundation Over Alleged Covid-19 Drug Hoarding

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir received major relief on Friday after the Delhi High Court quashed a criminal case filed against his foundation and family members over allegations of unauthorised stocking and distribution of Covid-19 medicines during the pandemic.

The case, initiated by the Delhi government’s Drug Control Department, had invoked provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, accusing Gambhir, his wife Seema, his mother, the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, and its CEO Aprajita Singh of violating Section 18(c), which prohibits the sale or distribution of drugs without a licence. The alleged offences carried a possible prison term of three to five years under Section 27(b)(ii).

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna delivered the order, setting aside the summons issued by the trial court. The petition had challenged both the criminal complaint and the summoning order.

Gambhir’s counsel, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, celebrated the verdict on social media, calling it a “huge win” and expressing satisfaction that “truth prevailed.”

Responding to his post, Gambhir expressed gratitude and said, “I have always had complete faith in the judicial system!”

The High Court had earlier stayed the proceedings on September 20, 2021, while seeking a response from the Drug Control Department. With the case now dismissed, Gambhir stands fully cleared of the allegations.