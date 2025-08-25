1 Injured After 14-Year-Old Opens Fire Near High School Football Game In Kentucky: Report

Kentucky Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for causing panic after firing gunshots near a high school football game in Kentucky on Friday,August 22nd. According to ABC report, the authorities said that the incident in Mayfield, Kentucky, happened during the fourth quarter of the "Battle of the Birds" football game between Mayfield and Graves high schools.

The gunshots created a panic and resulted in players running from the football field searching for cover. The game was eventually called off due to safety purposes

Shooting incident in Kentucky

As per the report, the shooting left an 18-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The Mayfield police have said that the victim, Jordan Riley of Farmington, Kentucky, was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital, where he was in stable condition on Sunday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and police urged anyone who witnessed the crime or has information about it to contact the Mayfield Police Department.

Police issues statement on the shooting incident

The police in their statement said, "The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred following a physical altercation between the victim and another juvenile, during which the suspect discharged his weapon."

As per the report, the teen suspected in the shooting incident was charged with first-degree assault and was being held on Sunday at a juvenile detention centre.

Following the incident Mayfield Independent Schools issues a statement on their Facebook page on Sunday reassuring that the safety and well-being of students remain highest priority.

The statement further said,"As students return to school tomorrow, August 25, we will continue to enforce the safety measures already in place to ensure a secure environment for all. In addition, a trauma support team, including extra counselors, will be available at each school for any student who wishes to speak with someone. We look forward to welcoming your child back tomorrow and to a successful remainder of the school year at Mayfield Schools."