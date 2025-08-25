 Sanju Samson Hugs Brother After Smashing 42 Ball Century, Fires Warning Shot Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video
The stylish right-hander, playing for Kochi Blue Tigers smashed 121 off just 51 balls in a high-stakes chase.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Sanju Samson sent a clear message to selectors with a blistering 42-ball century in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), days before the Asia Cup 2025. He celebrated his century by hugging his brother who was with him at the crease. The stylish right-hander, playing for Kochi Blue Tigers smashed 121 off just 51 balls in a high-stakes chase.

Kochi Blue Tigers register a nail biting win

Chasing a daunting 237-run target, Samson came out to open the innings for the first time this season and stamped his authority. He reached his half-century in just 16 balls and went on to hammer 14 fours and 7 sixes in a knock that lit up the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. His explosive innings ended in the penultimate over, but by then, he had taken his team to the brink of victory.

Muhammad Ashik finished the job for Kochi with a rapid 45* off 18 balls, securing their third consecutive win of the season.

Sanju Samson sends a clear message.

The timing of Samson’s century couldn't be more significant. He was named in India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup in the UAE but India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has hinted that Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are likely to open, leaving Samson’s role uncertain—either on the bench or in the middle order.

In his 42 T20I match career for India, Samson has scored 861 runs in 38 innings at an average of 25.38, with three centuries and two fifties.

Since last year, he has found a new lease of life as an opener, scoring three centuries in five innings across series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Last year, he was India's best T20I batter with 436 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, including three centuries and a fifty. Sunday’s performance was a firm reminder of Samson’s capabilities at the top.

