‘Every Game Is Important’: Rishabh Pant On His 100th IPL Match For DC, Gets Special Jersey From Ricky Ponting; Video

Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has achieved a unique milestone as he gears up to lead the franchise in the IPL 2024 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai ManSingh Stadium in Jaipur. The young keeper-batter has become the 1st cricketer to represent the Capitals in 100 matches in IPL history.

Pant made his IPL debut in the 2016 edition and assumed the captaincy responsibilities in the 2nd half of the 2021 season. The Delhi-born cricketer also marked his return to professional cricket from a long-standing hiatus, caused by a life-threatening accident in late December, forcing him to undergo a host of surgeries to get back on track.

A round of applause and a special jersey 💯 for Captain @RishabhPant17 who is all set to play his 100th IPL match 👏👏



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/gSsTvJeK8v#TATAIPL | #RRvDC | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/OQ6jvcTXMK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2024

At the toss, Pant decided to bowl first and stated:

"We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control."

Delhi Capitals make 2 changes to their side:

Coming off a narrow loss against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, the Capitals have triggered a couple of changes to their side. Mukesh Kumar has come in for the injured Ishant Sharma, while fit-again Anrich Nortje replaces Shai Hope.

The Royals, meanwhile, have stuck to the same side from the one that beat the Lucknow Super Giants.