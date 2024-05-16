'Some Idiots Treating It Like Their Personal Racing Circuit': Jonty Rhodes Slams Mumbaikars Speeding On Coastal Road

South African cricket legend Jonny Rhodes on Thursday took to social media to highlight the issue of cars overspeeding on the newly-opened Coastal Road in Mumbai.

The 11km stretch which opened for general public on March 11 this year, has been a boon for those commuting daily from Bandra to south Mumbai.

But every day there are instances of people going over the 80km speed limit on the open stretch of the road. Cars are also seen using the bus lane on a regular basis when the signs on the road clearly tell the people to stay clear of the fourth lane.

Rhodes, who is an avid biker and regularly travels from team hotels to the stadiums on his Royal Enfield, highlighted this issue on X.

The 54-year-old has been visiting India regularly since his playing days and has seen the coastal road construction in Mumbai.

"I remember the #MumbaiCoastalRoad beingva contentious issue when work first started - what is the general feeling of #Mumbaikers now that it has opened?

"Other than some idiots treating it like their personal racing circuit, as I type," Rhodes tweeted.

The legendary fielder has been in the country for the Indian Premier League where he is the fielding coach of Lucknow Super Giants.

Rhodes has been vocal about his love for India and has even named one of his daughters "India Rhodes" as she was born in Mumbai in 2015.