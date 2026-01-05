 WATCH: Man Flaunts Sensational Moves As He Dances To 'Chammak Challo' Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Residence In Mumbai
WATCH: Man Flaunts Sensational Moves As He Dances To 'Chammak Challo' Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Residence In Mumbai

Influencer Zachary Jeremiah went viral after confidently dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chammak Challo song outside Mannat in Mumbai. Shot at Bandra, the public performance drew crowds and praise online. Interestingly, a day earlier, Zachary had shared a failed, awkward attempt at the same spot, making his comeback dance even more relatable.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
WATCH: Man Flaunts Sensational Moves As He Dances To 'Chammak Challo' Outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Residence In Mumbai | Instagram @zacjeremiah

A social media influencer has gone viral after performing an energetic public dance outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic residence, Mannat, in Mumbai. The video, shot at Bandra’s popular tourist spot, features influencer Zachary Jeremiah, who is well-known online for his spontaneous public dance performances.

In the clip, Zachary is seen standing next to the famous ‘Mannat’ nameplate as the beats of Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Chammak Challo begin playing in the background. Surrounded by fans and tourists who had gathered to click pictures outside the actor’s residence, Zachary confidently breaks into a dance routine, instantly drawing attention from the crowd. His performance continues as curious bystanders stop to watch, while his friends record the moment on camera.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video has quickly gained traction on social media, with users praising Zachary’s confidence and carefree attitude. Many netizens applauded his ability to dance fearlessly in a crowded public place, while others joked about his lack of social anxiety.

Interestingly, this wasn’t Zachary’s first attempt at dancing outside Mannat. On his Instagram handle, @zacjeremiah, he had shared another video from the same location just a day earlier. In that clip, he starts dancing to Chammak Challo but soon appears visibly awkward and embarrassed due to the number of people around him, eventually stopping mid-performance. That “failed attempt” has also gone viral on social media.

Shared just six hours ago, the successful version has resonated with viewers for its relatable narrative, overcoming hesitation and peer pressure. The video has received nearly half a million views with thousands of likes.

In another instance that went viral recently, a Chinese man was spotted dancing enthusiastically to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein song during a dinner night.

