Mumbai Streets Come Alive As Aagman Of Carter Road Cha Raja Sets The Stage For Maghi Ganpati 2026 | VIDEOS | Instagram/Mihir Angane

Mumbai: With the Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi just weeks away, the financial capital has plunged into a state of spiritual fervour. Last weekend, Mumbai’s social media feeds were dominated by the grand Aagman (arrival) of 'Carter Road cha Raja', as thousands of devotees gathered on the streets of Mumbai to welcome one of the season’s first Ganpati idols.

Grand Arrival Of Carter Road Cha Raja

The viral videos, which have garnered millions of views across Instagram, capture the majestic idol of Carter Road Cha Raja making its way through the streets. The procession, which took place on Sunday, January 4, was a masterclass in Mumbai's utsav culture.

The atmosphere was electric, defined by the thunderous beats of traditional Dhol-Tasha pathaks and the relentless chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Cloaked in vibrant colours, the sea of devotees created a visual spectacle that has now become a digital sensation. The Raja was seen in 'Martand Malhar' form, giving the Ganpati idol a unique look, for many to adore.

The Rise Of Maghi Ganpati In Mumbai

While the ten-day Bhadrapada Ganesh Chaturthi in September remains the city's largest event, the Maghi Ganpati festival, celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha (Ganesh Jayanti), has seen an exponential rise in public grandeur.

Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2026 falls on Thursday, January 22. Unlike the monsoon festival, Maghi Ganpati is rooted in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar. Traditionally observed as a quiet, household celebration, it has evolved into a massive public spectacle over the last decade. Large-scale mandals across suburbs like Borivali, Kandivali and Parel now commission towering idols and elaborate themes that rival the September festivities.

The significance of this season lies in the belief that Lord Ganesha was created by Goddess Parvati on this day. Devotees observe strict fasts and visit the Ashtavinayak temples, while in Mumbai, the public pandals offer a 'second chance' for those who missed the autumn celebrations. As the Aagman season continues, Mumbai prepares for a fortnight of brilliant lights, traditional music and deep-rooted devotion, proving that for this city, the celebration of the Elephant God never truly ends.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/