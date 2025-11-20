 Gen Z Employee Requests ‘Sicko Leave’ To Attend Travis Scott Concert, LinkedIn Post Goes Viral
A LinkedIn post by Gaurav Sharma went viral after a junior employee requested “Sicko Leave” to attend Travis Scott’s Mumbai concert on November 19, 2025. Initially mistaking it for a typo, Sharma later realised it was intentional, sparking humour and debate on Gen Z work culture. The incident highlighted shifting workplace attitudes toward personal enjoyment, work-life balance.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Viral Post: A LinkedIn post by Finance Transformation & FP&A Leader Gaurav Sharma recently became a topic of discussion on social media by highlighting a pretty unusual leave request from a junior employee. The employee, it seems, was hoping to take a day off, citing "Sicko Leave" to attend Travis Scott's Mumbai performance on November 19, 2025. Initially, Sharma thought he had misread the word "Sicko", but then he understood the request was deliberate, which ignited both amusement and a discussion on recent office GenZ culture.

In the screenshot, the employee started with a warm greeting: 'Hey Gaurav, Hope you’re doing well! I wanted to request leave for Wednesday, 19 November. Travis Scott is performing in Mumbai that day, and I’ve got tickets. While it’s important to work, it’s just as important to vibe. So please consider this my official application for one day of Sicko Leave - purely in the interest of maintaining work-life balance and cultural relevance.'

While sharing the mail screenshot, Sharma wrote, "I think this might be the moment I officially realised I am getting old. This morning, someone from my team sent me a request for “Sicko Leave.” I assumed it was a typo, surely he meant 'sick' leave?! So I called him in and checked, “Hey, you meant sick leave on that email, right?”

The post further reads, "And this young gentleman responds - very calmly - 'No, sir, Sicko Leave. Travis Scott is performing in Mumbai that day.” I had to reread the email. Twice. Back in our day, if you needed a day off, you came up with a solid reason. Fever. Family function. Dead Grandparent. Something believable. Apparently, attending a concert is now a valid reason to apply for leave. And we are giving it names too! Don’t get me wrong - I love music. But if concerts are now a reason to take a mid-week leave, I have clearly fostered the wrong work culture."

The request's rationale highlighted the importance that Gen Z employees place on personal satisfaction and cultural experiences, alongside their professional responsibilities. Sharma giggled, recalling how, back in the old days, employees typically offered up the usual excuses – health problems or family obligations – when they needed a day off.

