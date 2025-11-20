'Is This A Joke?', Netizens Slam Hyderabad Cop's Bizarre Action On Youths Found Roaming At Midnight For 'No Valid Reason', Police Responds |

In a bizarre incident from the Tolichowki Police Station in Hyderabad, four youths were abducted by cops at midnight after being spotted roaming on the roads for no valid reasons. They were also booked under petty charges and were sent to judicial custody by the Special Court, as reported by the police. Netizens are criticizing the authorities for their irrelevant action. The police have responded to the trolls and stated that the accused were 'moving suspiciously.'

On November 18, @ShoTolichowki shared on X that they have booked four accused in petty cases after they were found roaming in the limits of the police station for no valid reason. "Four persons were found roaming in the Tolichowki Police Station limits at midnight without any valid reason, booked a petty cases and have been remanded to judicial custody for three to seven days by the Hon’ble XII Special Court, Manoranjini Complex," the statement said.

TAKE A LOOK:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the post went viral on the social media platform, netizens started pouring critical reactions on the incident, citing it as irrelevant and needless. One user wrote, "Sir, is this a joke? Can't I go for a walk in the night without any reason?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one simply asked about the section where it is stated to have a valid reason to roam on roads, and if it is punishable. The user wrote, "Under which Section is it prescribed to have a valid reason to roam on Roads & and under which Section is it punishable not to have a valid reason to roam on Roads? It's self-imposed Law - Police Raaj."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Response:

After an array of reactions, the official handle of the Station House Officer of Tolichowki Police Station responded to a few comments, saying that the four accused are involved in multiple cases and are also on the suspect sheet.

Police works for Public Safety and Crime Prevention. The 4 persons already involve in many cases and having Suspect sheet and they are involve in previous cases and they are moving suspiciously. Further given counseling to change them but they continue the same — SHO TOLICHOWKI (@ShoTolichowki) November 19, 2025

The police response said, "Police work for Public Safety and Crime Prevention. The 4 persons are already involved in many cases and have a Suspect sheet, and they are involved in previous cases, and they are moving suspiciously. Further counseling was given to change them, but they continued the same."