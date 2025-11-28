Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Police Arrest Daughter-In-Law For Murdering 65-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Over Property Dispute

Ghatkopar Police arrest 51-year-old woman for murdering her step-mother-in-law during a property dispute | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Ghatkopar Police have solved the mysterious murder of an elderly woman whose body was found inside her flat earlier this week. Police have arrested her 51-year-old step-daughter-in-law for allegedly killing her during a dispute over property.

65-Year-Old Shahzād Qazi Found Dead With Multiple Head Injuries

The deceased, Shahzād Qazi (65), was found dead in her flat at Mukund Society, Himalayan Complex, Ghatkopar (West) on Wednesday night. She had suffered multiple blows on her head with a heavy object.

Family History Reveals Deep-Rooted Property Dispute

Police investigation revealed that Shahzād’s husband, Anees, passed away in 2018. He had two wives — Shahzād being the first and Aisa the second. Aisa had also died before 2018. Shahzād did not have any children, while Aisa had four children from her first marriage and three children — two daughters and one son — with Anees.

After Anees’s death, Shahzād lived alone. Aisa’s children visited her occasionally, but there was a long-standing property dispute between Shahzād and the children of Aisa.

Accused Attacked Victim With Wooden Quran Stand, Fled With Jewellery

On Wednesday afternoon, Mumtaz (51), who is the widow of Aisa’s son, visited Shahzād’s residence to demand her share in the property. An argument broke out between the two, during which Mumtaz allegedly attacked Shahzād repeatedly on the head with a wooden Quran stand, police said. When Shahzād fell unconscious, the accused allegedly took her jewellery and some household items and fled the scene.

CCTV Footage Leads Police to Accused; Arrest Made in Kurla

A case of murder was registered at Ghatkopar Police Station and 10 police teams from Circle 7 were formed to trace the suspect. Nearly 150 CCTV footage clips from the surrounding areas were scanned.

Investigators spotted a woman wearing a burqa entering the society before the murder. Her identity was later confirmed as Mumtaz. She was picked up from her residence in Masrani Lane, Kurla (West) on Friday.

Accused Confesses Motive Linked to Property Share

During interrogation, Mumtaz confessed to the crime. She told police, “My mother-in-law had distributed property to all her other children. Since my husband had passed away, I received nothing. I visited her to demand my rightful share. We had a heated argument and I lost control.” The crime detection team led by API Tirmare and Kharmate carried out the investigation.

