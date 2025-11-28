Mumbai Crime: 65-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Inside Ghatkopar Flat; Police Probe Property Dispute Angle

Ghatkopar Police are investigating the murder of a 65-year-old woman found dead inside her flat with head injuries | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 27: Panic gripped the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai after the body of a 65-year-old woman, Shehnaz Anis Qazi, who lived alone, was discovered in her residence. The Ghatkopar police have registered a case against an unidentified accused and are currently investigating the matter.

Neighbour Opened Door With Spare Key, Found Her Bleeding Near Bedroom

According to the FIR, the complainant, 46-year-old Saika Rais Ansari, resides with her family on the third floor of Mukund Society, Himalaya Society, Ghatkopar West. The deceased, Shehnaz Qazi, had been living alone on the fourth floor of the same society for the past seven years.

Events Leading to the Discovery on November 26

The grim discovery was made on the evening of November 26. Around 6:00 p.m., Ansari’s daughter, Yemen, received a call from Shehnaz’s sister, who asked her to check on Shehnaz as she wasn’t answering her phone.

Spare Key Retrieved From Neighbour; Body Found With Head Injury

Ansari went to Shehnaz’s flat and repeatedly rang the doorbell and knocked, but received no response. She informed her daughter, Yemen, who then relayed the situation to Shehnaz’s sister. The sister informed them that a spare key to the house had been left with a neighbouring lady.

Blood Splattered Inside Flat; Residents Alert Police

Ansari retrieved the spare key, opened the door, and found Shehnaz lying unconscious near the bedroom door in the hall. Bleeding from her head was visible, with blood splattered on the floor, her hand, and the door. The gruesome scene immediately caused a stir among the building residents.

Police Secure Flat; Body Sent for Post-Mortem

Following information from the residents, Ghatkopar police swiftly arrived at the scene, secured the area, and sent Shehnaz’s body to the Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.

Case Registered as Murder Under BNS; Probe Underway

Preliminary evidence suggests that Shehnaz’s death was a case of murder. The police have recorded Ansari’s statement and filed an FIR against an unknown person under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, corresponding to murder. The investigation is actively proceeding to trace the culprit.

Family Background Reveals Long-Standing Property Disputes

The deceased, Shehnaz, had no children. Her husband, Anis, who passed away in 2018, had two wives: his first, Shehnaz, and his second, Ayesha (who is also deceased).

Police Probe Property Angle; Several Family Members Named

It has been revealed that Ayesha’s children and Shehnaz had ongoing disputes over property. Ayesha had children from a previous marriage (Fahmida, Farida, Umran, and the deceased Irfan) and also had three children with Anis (Chanda Qazi, Jubin Qazi, and Munis Qazi), who occasionally visited Shehnaz. Shehnaz also has sisters: Kokila Thakkar, Damayanti Thakkar, Manjula Bhagwat, and Neha alias Meena Kolgaonkar.

Police Investigating All Angles Including Property Dispute

The police are investigating all angles, including the property dispute, as they search for the suspect in this shocking homicide.

