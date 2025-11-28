Mumbai Crime: Aarey Police Arrest 4 Accused For Robbing Rickshaw Driver Using Chilli Powder In Honey-Trap Plot

Aarey Police arrest four men within seven hours for robbing a rickshaw driver after throwing chilli powder in his eyes | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Aarey police have arrested four individuals for allegedly robbing a rickshaw driver, Mohammad Hanif Sabula Khan, 45, after throwing chilli powder in his eyes and taking him into the forest. Acting on his complaint, the police arrested innkeeper Vishal Siddharth Wagh, 27, Namesh Surve, 23, Jahagir Qureshi, 25, and Shahrian Qureshi, 24.

Driver Robbed and Taken Into Forest; Valuables Worth Rs 10.50 Lakh Seized

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 23, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, behind Dairy Road in Aarey, Goregaon East. Valuables worth Rs. 10.50 lakh, including Khan’s gold chain valued at Rs 5 lakh, and the motorcycle used in the crime, have been seized from the accused.

One Accused Has Five Prior Cases; Crime Committed Through Honey Trap

Police said five cases have already been registered against Vishal at the Dombivli police station. It has also come to light that the accused Saira and her accomplices committed the crime by setting a honey trap.

CCTV Footage and Informants Help Police Make Quick Arrests

After the complaint was filed, Police Sub-Inspector Sachin Panchal and the Crime Detection Team examined 17 CCTV camera footages. Investigating officers said that with the help of undercover informants, all the accused were arrested within seven hours after identifying two of the suspects.

