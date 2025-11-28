Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued

Thane Police arrest a Thailand national for running a sex racket and rescue two women during the operation | File Photo

Thane, Nov 28: Thane Police have arrested a woman from Thailand for allegedly running a sex racket and pushing women from her country into prostitution in Thane. Thane Police have also rescued two victim women from Thailand.

Police Act on Tip-Off From Social Activist; Decoy Customer Sent

Based on a tip-off from social activist Dr. Binu Varghese that a Thailand female pimp was going to supply girls for prostitution by sending photos of Thailand girls to customers in Thane, within the limits of Kasarvadavali Police Station, police first sent a decoy customer and then raided the place.

Two Thailand Women Rescued; Pimp Arrested Under BNS and PITA Act

Two women from Thailand were rescued, and one Thailand female pimp was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act by Kasarvadavali Police.

Police are investigating how many more associates the Thailand female pimp has, and how many victimised girls from Thailand are involved in prostitution.

The visa of the arrested Thailand female pimp and the two rescued victimised girls to stay in India has also expired. Kasarvadavali Police are carrying out the legal process of sending the two victimised girls from Thailand to a safe women's correctional home.

Also Watch:

Thane Police Bust International Sex Racket; Probe Continues

The international sex racket was busted, and legal action under the PITA Act was jointly taken by PI Priyatama Muthe and the Kasarvadavali Police team, under the guidance of senior officers of the Thane Police Commissionerate, Zone 5 DCP Prashant Kadam Sir, and the Senior PI Sir of Kasarvadavali Police Station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/