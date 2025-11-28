Campaigning For Municipal Elections To End On December 1; Maharashtra Declares Paid Holiday On Polling Day

Over 11 Lakh Duplicate Draft Voters List In Mumbai | PTI

Mumbai: Campaigning for the Maharashtra municipal council and nagar panchayat elections will end at 10 pm on December 1, as per provisions under the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act, 1965. Voting will take place on December 2, 2025.

Under the election rules, all public campaigning—including rallies, meetings and use of loudspeakers—must stop from 10 pm on December 1 until polling concludes. Further, advertisements and promotional material related to the elections will also be prohibited after this deadline. Any violation may attract action under election guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has announced a paid holiday on December 2 for employees across various sectors to ensure maximum voter turnout. The Government Resolution (GR) issued on Friday states that all employees working in districts where voting is scheduled are entitled to paid leave to cast their vote.

The order applies to all workers and officers from public and private establishments, including factories, commercial outlets, hotels, malls, IT companies and shops—regardless of whether their workplace is inside or outside the constituency of the election. Establishments providing essential services must allow two to three hours of special leave if granting a full-day holiday is not possible.

The government also noted that in previous elections, many workers were unable to vote because certain workplaces did not permit leave. Strict action will be taken against establishments that fail to comply with the directive.

Elections will be held for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in the first phase of the long-pending local body polls. The GR also lists the respective polling areas included in this round.

Subsequent phases will include elections for 336 Panchayat Samitis, 32 Zilla Parishads and 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. The schedule for the remaining elections will be announced by the State Election Commission in due course.

