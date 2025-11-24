 Thane Crime: Gangster Babu Gaikwad Arrested In Ulhasnagar After Absconding For 18 Months In Attempted Murder Case
Thane Crime: Gangster Babu Gaikwad Arrested In Ulhasnagar After Absconding For 18 Months In Attempted Murder Case

The gangster Babu Gaikwad, who was absconding for the past one and a half years in a case of attempted murder, has been successfully arrested by the Hill Line Police, Ulhasnagar.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
Hill Line Police arrest absconding gangster Babu Gaikwad in Ulhasnagar after 18 months | File Photo

Attack on Two Men in Ulhasnagar Camp-5

On the night of April 18, 2025, around 1:30 AM, notorious gangster Babu Gaikwad, Rudra Mairale, and their two associates attacked Prem Nanaware, who lives near the gas godown in Ulhasnagar Camp-5, and his friend Bhavesh Bhoir with punches and kicks.

Victim Sustains Serious Injuries; Case Registered

In this attack, Bhavesh Bhoir sustained serious injuries to his cheek. A case was registered against Akshay alias Babu Gaikwad, Rudra Mairale, and two other accused at the Hill Line Police Station in this matter.

Secret Tip-Off Leads to Arrest

The senior police inspector of Hill Line Police Station, Sandeep Shivle, received secret information that the accused Babu Gaikwad, who was absconding in this case, was coming to his house.

Police Team Lays Trap and Arrests Accused

Based on the information, a team comprising Police Inspector Siddheshwar Kailase, Assistant Police Inspector Dattatray Sanap, Police Sub-Inspector Sangram Malkar, Ankush Surewad, and Avinash Surve laid a trap at his house in Gaikwad Pada and arrested Babu Gaikwad.

