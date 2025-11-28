Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding Spots

PMC introduces a formal registration process for animal feeders to streamline feeding activities and support community animal welfare | File Photo (Representational Image)

Panvel, Nov 28: In a step aimed at regulating and streamlining animal welfare activities across the city, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an official Animal Feeder Registration and Feeding Spot Application Form through its Veterinary Department.

The initiative seeks to maintain designated feeding points for community dogs and cats while ensuring better coordination with local animal feeders.

Citizens Required to Register and Provide GPS-Tagged Photos

The newly issued form requires citizens to register themselves as animal feeders and provide details such as their name, address, identification proof, contact number, and the number of feeding spots they wish to apply for. Applicants must also specify the exact location of each feeding point and submit GPS-tagged photographs for verification.

Feeders Must Declare Number of Animals and Sterilisation Details

In addition, PMC has asked feeders to disclose the number of animals they care for — dogs, cats, or others — as well as the number of animals sterilised under their supervision.

The form includes a declaration by the applicant confirming the accuracy of all information provided, along with their willingness to coordinate with PMC in sterilisation, vaccination, and awareness programmes for stray animals.

PMC Says Move Will Support Humane and Structured Feeding System

The corporation has stated that the move is aimed at creating a structured and humane feeding network for community animals, minimising conflicts, and supporting ongoing sterilisation drives.

Forms to Be Submitted to PMC Veterinary Department

Citizens can submit the filled application along with required documents and photographs to the PMC Veterinary Department.

Animal Activists Welcome Initiative for Organised Feeding Spots

Animal welfare activists have welcomed the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s decision to invite applications for designated feeding spots for community animals.

According to activist Jyoti Nadkarni, the move had been requested as far back as three years ago and is a “good step” toward organised and responsible feeding.

Initiative Expected to Improve Community Animal Wellbeing

She said that the initiative will not only ensure timely access to food for community animals but also help animal lovers monitor their overall health and wellbeing. Nadkarni emphasised that greater public awareness is needed to make the initiative effective.

Also Watch:

Submitted Forms to Be Scrutinised Before Permissions Granted

PMC officials said that all submitted forms will be scrutinised before permissions are granted.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/