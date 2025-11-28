 ‘Mumbai Gasping For Clean Air’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Suggests Steps To BMC Amid Deteriorating AQI - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Mumbai Gasping For Clean Air’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Suggests Steps To BMC Amid Deteriorating AQI - VIDEO

‘Mumbai Gasping For Clean Air’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Suggests Steps To BMC Amid Deteriorating AQI - VIDEO

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has expressed serious concerns over Mumbai's deteriorating air quality, terming it a public health emergency. He urged BMC for immediate action, citing construction dust as a major cause.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Milind Deora | FPJ

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora on Friday expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai and said that the crisis has turned into a public-health emergency.

The Sena leader said India’s financial capital is “gasping” for clean air, highlighting that the country needs a “nationwide war and national consensus” against air pollution.

Deora said he has written a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Bhushan Ghagrani, urging “immediate and extraordinary” action to deal with the air pollution crisis in Mumbai. “In Mumbai the air quality is detoriiating largely due to construction dust,” he said.

"I’m sharing this video so every Mumbaikar can understand why we need an immediate halt on all road-digging & construction work until our AQI improves, along with far stricter dust-control enforcement," the caption of the post read. He also urged citizens to join him in petitioning BMC for clean, breathable air.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued
Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Redevelopment Work At Chandigarh Railway Station
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Redevelopment Work At Chandigarh Railway Station
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding Spots
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding Spots
Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Not Just Ashnoor Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Also Eliminated?
Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Not Just Ashnoor Kaur, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Also Eliminated?

He also suggested that real-time AQI monitors should be installed at all construction and industrial clusters and the data should be made public.Besides, he said steep penalties should be imposed on the violators.

Bombay HC Forms Committee To Seek Report From BMC

Observing that construction-related air pollution can be curbed if mitigation guidelines are properly implemented, the Bombay High Court on Friday constituted an independent five-member committee to conduct site visits and sought an action-taken report from the BMC and MPCB.

Read Also
Mumbai Air Pollution: Bombay HC Demands Action Reports, Forms 5-Member Committee To Monitor...
article-image

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad formed the committee, comprising officials from the BMC, MPCB, the public health department, and two advocates, to visit a particular area with poor air quality and verify whether construction sites are complying with mandated pollution-control norms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued

Thane Police Expose International Sex Racket; 1 Thailand Woman Arrested, 2 Victim Girls Rescued

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Registration System For Animal Feeders And Designated Feeding...

Mumbai Local Update: Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block For Night Maintenance On Nov...

Mumbai Local Update: Western Railway Announces 4-Hour Jumbo Block For Night Maintenance On Nov...

Western Railway Extends Special Mumbai Central–Indore Train Trips Until January 2026; Check...

Western Railway Extends Special Mumbai Central–Indore Train Trips Until January 2026; Check...

‘Mumbai Gasping For Clean Air’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Suggests Steps To BMC Amid...

‘Mumbai Gasping For Clean Air’: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Suggests Steps To BMC Amid...