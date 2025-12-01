BMC Elections 2025: 20,000 Control Units And 25,000 Ballot Units Received; Stored Under Tight Security In Vikhroli & Kandivali

BMC receives 20,000 Control Units and 25,000 Ballot Units for the upcoming civic polls; all units stored securely under police supervision | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 01: For the upcoming civic polls, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received 20,000 Control Units and 25,000 Ballot Units from the State Election Commission on Monday.

These crucial election materials have been stored at the BMC warehouses in Vikhroli and Kandivali East, under strict police supervision to ensure maximum safety.

Units Stored Under Tight Security at Two Warehouses

Of the total units, 10,800 Control Units and 13,500 Ballot Units are housed at the Vikhroli warehouse, while 9,200 Control Units and 11,500 Ballot Units are stored at the Kandivali East warehouse.

"Both sites are under tight surveillance by BMC security and police personnel, ensuring the election machinery remains secure and tamper-proof," said the BMC.

