 'A Selfish Woman Has Ruined My Family': Viral Post Of Attributed To Akhilesh Yadav’s Brother Prateek Claims Decision To Divorce Aparna Yadav
A political stir erupted in Uttar Pradesh after a viral Instagram post attributed to Prateek Yadav claimed he plans to divorce his wife Aparna Yadav, accusing her of ruining his family. The post questioned her intentions and cited mental distress. However, the authenticity remains unverified, with family sources suggesting the account may have been hacked.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Aparna Yadav with Prateek Yadav | X

Lucknow: A political stir spread across Uttar Pradesh on Monday after a social media post attributed to Prateek Yadav, step brother of Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, claimed that he had decided to divorce his wife Aparna Yadav, a BJP leader, accusing her of ruining his family.

The post, shared from an Instagram account with the handle @iamprateekyadav, described Aparna Yadav as “selfish” and alleged that she had damaged his family relationships. It said he wanted to divorce her at the earliest and claimed that she was only interested in becoming famous and influential. The post also stated that his mental health was in a very bad condition and that she was unconcerned.

“A selfish woman has ruined my family. I am going to divorce her as soon as possible. All she wants is to become famous and influential. Right now I am in a very bad mental health condition and she doesn’t bother. I was unfortunate to get married to her,” the post said.

The message went viral within hours, triggering intense discussion in political and social circles because Aparna Yadav belongs to the BJP while Prateek Yadav comes from the Samajwadi Party’s first family.

However, the authenticity of the post has not been confirmed. People close to the family said Aparna Yadav is currently out of station and that there is a possibility the Instagram account was hacked. They said the family is trying to verify whether the post was genuinely made by Prateek Yadav before issuing any formal statement.

So far, there has been no official response from Prateek Yadav or Aparna Yadav. The Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party have also not issued any statement on the development.

Prateek Yadav is the son of Sadhna Gupta, who was second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Prateek had love marriage with Aparna, who belonged to political family of Uttarakhand.

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in 2022 and has since been active in political and social campaigns. She is Vice-president Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission.Their marriage has often drawn public attention because of their contrasting political affiliations.

Family sources urged caution over unverified social media claims and said further clarity is expected once verification is completed and an official statement is released.

