Uttar Pradesh News: 'Congress Spreading Lies On Temple Demolition Using AI Videos,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath In Kashi | VIDEO

Varanasi, January 17: “When the Kashi Vishwanath Dham was being constructed, some people had hatched conspiracies even then. Broken remnants of idols were brought from workshops where statues are made and were circulated on social media to spread white lies that temples were being demolished.”

This direct attack on the Congress was made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister was addressing the media in Varanasi on Saturday after offering prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Viral videos termed misinformation

Over the past two days, several videos have gone viral on social media alleging the demolition of temples in Kashi and at Manikarnika Ghat. To respond to these allegations, the Chief Minister himself addressed the media.

Rejecting the authenticity of these videos outright, he said that conspiracies are being hatched to obstruct the comprehensive development projects undertaken over the last 11 years and misinformation is being spread. “It was necessary for me to come here today so that the correct facts could be placed before the public,” he said.

Kashi regaining spiritual and cultural stature

He added that every follower of Sanatan Dharma and every Indian holds deep reverence for Kashi. However, in independent India, Kashi did not receive the respect it deserved, nor the development it should have witnessed.

Over the past 11 years, Kashi has once again begun preserving and promoting its spiritual and cultural heritage while also achieving new heights through physical and infrastructural development.

PM Modi’s vision for Kashi

CM Yogi said it is a matter of immense pride that Kashi is represented in Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, who often refers to it as “My Kashi” in his speeches. From the very beginning, the Prime Minister emphasised that while preserving Kashi’s ancient character, it should be presented to the world in a renewed and modern form. Accordingly, development projects for Kashi were conceptualised and implemented.

Surge in footfall after corridor

Highlighting the transformation witnessed after the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Chief Minister said that before the corridor, an average of 5,000 to 25,000 devotees visited the shrine daily. After the corridor, this number has risen to 1.25 to 1.5 lakh devotees per day.

On special occasions, footfall increases to 6 to 10 lakh. Last year alone, more than 11 crore devotees visited Baba Vishwanath Dham. Since the construction of the corridor, Kashi by itself has contributed ₹1.3 lakh crore to the country’s GDP.

Congress accused of spreading falsehoods

Targeting the Congress directly, CM Yogi said that even during the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Congress spread white lies claiming that temples were demolished, which is completely false.

“Those temples were restored and revived. They still exist exactly as they were. The only difference is that earlier they were in a dilapidated condition and now they have been rejuvenated,” he said.

Heritage neglect alleged

The Chief Minister said that about a hundred years ago, the idol of Maa Annapurna was stolen from Kashi and taken to Europe. It was brought back due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and installed at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

CM Yogi questioned the Congress, asking why no such effort was made between 1947 and 2014, when Congress governments ruled at the Centre for most of the time. He said Congress governments never had respect for India’s heritage. A party that followed the path of appeasement and insulted India’s faith could never respect the nation’s heritage.

Development works defended

CM Yogi said there is no need to learn from Congress about how heritage should be respected. Whether it is the construction of the Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya after 500 years or development works in Kashi, Ayodhya, Vindhyavasini Dham, Prayagraj, Buddhist pilgrimage sites, or other heritage locations across India, all conservation and beautification works are being carried out smoothly under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He said that the baseless remarks, childish statements and actions of Congress leaders evoke both laughter and pity. “Their conduct is like the saying, ‘The pot calling the kettle black’,” he remarked. Those who have always disrespected heritage are now creating obstacles in development works.

He added that such opposition is not limited to Manikarnika alone, but that such people obstruct every development initiative linked to public welfare and the progress of the state and the nation.