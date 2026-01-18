UP Judicial Infrastructure Boost: CM Yogi Adityanath, CJI Suryakant Lay Foundation Stone For 6 Integrated Court Complexes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief Justice Suryakant lay the foundation stone for integrated court complexes in six Uttar Pradesh districts at Chandauli | X - @myogiadityanath

Chandauli, January 17: Chief Justice of the country, Justice Suryakant, laid the foundation stone and performed the ground-breaking of six integrated court complexes of Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya on Saturday in Chandauli in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi presented a memento to the Chief Justice and welcomed all the judges.

Judiciary empowerment essential for democracy

In his address, the Chief Minister said that it is extremely necessary for the empowerment of democracy that the judiciary is also equally empowered. It is necessary to have infrastructure that is convenient and simple so that the common man gets justice with ease. Whenever any work related to the judicial system comes to the UP government, it does not take long to complete it.

He said the government believes that to achieve the goal of good governance, no negligence should be shown in strengthening judicial facilities, and UP has already moved ahead in a significant direction in this regard.

सशक्त न्यायपालिका, सशक्त लोकतंत्र के लिए अत्यंत आवश्यक है...



इस संकल्प के साथ आज जनपद चंदौली में भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश मा. न्यायमूर्ति श्री सूर्यकान्त जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में जनपद महोबा, अमेठी, शामली, हाथरस, औरैया एवं चंदौली के एकीकृत न्यायालय परिसर के शिलान्यास कार्यक्रम… pic.twitter.com/2vMRwjckhJ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 17, 2026

Historic day for UP judiciary

The Chief Minister said that the day was extremely important from the perspective of UP and that a new page in the history of the judiciary was being created. He recalled earlier statements of the Chief Justice, noting that during one of his journeys, he had mentioned that for justice to be easily available to every citizen, integrated models under one roof were necessary.

Inspired by this, such facilities are being provided in six districts of UP—Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras and Auraiya. Similar facilities will be available in four more districts in the next few months, he said, adding that this would be written in golden letters in India’s judicial history.

Reforms inspired by national initiatives

CM Yogi said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, several reforms were undertaken to achieve the goals of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’, with steps taken towards creating state-of-the-art infrastructure.

He said the UP government also drew inspiration from these initiatives. Referring to a programme in Prayagraj, he said the present Chief Justice had spoken about integrated court complexes, following which work began in UP.

As Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal provided positive cooperation, and the UP government approved integrated court complexes in 10 districts at one go where there were no district courts of their own.

High-rise chambers for advocates

CM Yogi said that funds have been released for six districts, including Chandauli, in the first phase. With designs approved, all formalities have been completed, and construction work will now be carried out by world-renowned institutions like L&T.

Under one roof, the complexes will include court buildings, modern chambers for advocates, residences for judicial officers, canteens, parking and sports facilities.

He said that earlier, litigants visiting advocates’ chambers were exposed to harsh conditions, but now there will be no dilapidated chambers, as advocates will be provided chambers in high-rise buildings.

Assurance of full support

The Chief Minister said that the government aims to develop such court complexes in every district and that the current initiative is being started as a pilot project in six districts. He assured that there is no shortage of funds and that full cooperation will be provided by the government.

He recalled that public representatives and advocates from Chandauli had continuously agitated for this demand, following which the Bar Association was called to Lucknow and informed of the approval. He said the work would now progress swiftly in coordination with the High Court.

Also Watch:

Judges attend ceremony

The foundation stone-laying and ground-breaking programme was attended by senior Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Manoj Mishra, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Arun Bhansali, and senior judge Mahesh Chandra Tripathi, among others.