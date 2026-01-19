 'Fake And Fabricated': Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Debunks Viral 'Honest Ground Assessment' Letter
'Fake And Fabricated': Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Debunks Viral 'Honest Ground Assessment' Letter

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has denied a viral letter circulating in his name, calling it fake and fabricated. He said an FIR has been lodged and police have been asked to take strict action. The forged letter claimed rising public anger against the Assam government and predicted BJP losses in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday debunked a viral letter bearing his official letterhead and a forged signature, calling it fake and fabricated.

Sharing the purported letter in a post on X, the Union Minister said, “It has come to my notice that a forged letter bearing the official letterhead and fake signature of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is being circulated by miscreants with mala fide intent. This constitutes a serious criminal offence involving forgery, impersonation, and misuse of official government identity, apparently aimed at spreading misinformation and discrediting a constitutional authority.”

“An FIR has been lodged in the matter, and law enforcement agencies have been requested to investigate the case on priority and take strict legal action against those responsible. The said letter and its contents are completely fake and fabricated. The public and media are advised not to rely on or circulate such fraudulent material and to verify information only through official sources,” he added.

Contents of the viral letter

The letter, dated January 15, 2026, was purportedly addressed to BJP national president JP Nadda.

The subject line read: “Serious ground situation in Assam and urgent need for course correction before 2026 Assembly elections.”

The letter claimed that there was growing public anger against the party and widespread dissatisfaction over the functioning of the Himanta Sarma government.

It further alleged that issues such as corruption, law and order, unemployment, price rise, and misuse of power were weakening cadre morale, and that even traditional supporters were openly expressing frustration.

The letter also claimed that the BJP would be restricted to 35–40 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections and would fail to form the government.

