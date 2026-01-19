‘I Swear To My Child’: Prateek Yadav Drops Another Post Against Wife Aparna, Blames Her For Estranged Relationship With Family

Aparna Yadav with Prateek Yadav | X

Lucknow: Hours after announcing his decision to divorce his wife, Prateek Yadav, the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, shared another post on Instagram, accusing Aparna Yadav of ruining his relationship with his family and claiming that she is the “biggest liar and self-interested person” he has seen in his life.

“She broke my relationship with my mother, broke my relationship with my father, broke my relationship with my brother. Wants to be only famous. Biggest liar that I have seen in my life (I swear my child). Biggest self interested person I have ever seen,” he shared on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Yadav took to social media to announce that he is seeking a divorce from his wife and BJP leader Aparna Yadav. He called Aparna, the vice-president of the saffron party’s women’s commission and an outspoken critic of the Samajwadi Party, a “selfish woman” and accused her of “destroying” his family.

Who Is Aparna Yadav?

Aparna Yadav is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist who currently serves as the Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner, while her mother is an official with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. She is the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. She joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections after seeking a ticket from the party.

In 2017, she contested the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket but was defeated by BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Yadav was later appointed Vice Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission in September 2024.