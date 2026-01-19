Greater Noida Car Accident: Yogi Govt Removes CEO Noida & MD Noida Metro Corporation From Their Posts, SIT To Probe Incident

In a major development in the Greater Noida car accident in which a 27-year-old engineer lost his life, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed the CEO of Noida and the Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation from their respective posts. The action comes after the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Earlier, news agency ANI reported that after taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the formation of a three-member SIT under the leadership of the Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone. The SIT, which also includes the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), will submit its report to the Chief Minister within five days.

A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car crashed into a drainage boundary and plunged into a 70-foot-deep water-filled ditch near Sector 150, Noida. The accident occurred on Friday night while he was returning from work amid dense fog.

Reports said poor visibility and the absence of reflectors led to the crash. Mehta managed to call his father for help while trapped in the submerged car, but despite rescue efforts lasting nearly five hours, he could not be saved and was declared dead.

His family has accused authorities of negligence, citing the lack of reflectors and uncovered drains. The incident sparked protests by locals, who said their repeated complaints were ignored. Police said an investigation is underway, and action will be taken if negligence is established.