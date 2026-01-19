PM Modi Receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan With Tight Hug At New Delhi Airport - VIDEO

X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke the protocol and personally received UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Delhi airport on Monday with a tight hug. The UAE President is in India for a brief but high-level meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi and is expected to depart after around two hours.

“Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions," PM Modi shared on X.

The visit is significant as it comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia, marked by strained Iran–US ties, ongoing instability in Gaza, and the unresolved conflict in Yemen involving Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

PM Modi and Al Nahyan travelled in the same car to his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Regional developments are expected to be part of the discussions between the two leaders, and several MoUs are likely to be signed during the short meeting.

This is Sheikh Mohamed’s third official visit to India since assuming office as president, and his fifth visit to the country in the past decade.