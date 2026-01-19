 Cold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert In These Regions; Check Weather Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert In These Regions; Check Weather Details

Cold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert In These Regions; Check Weather Details

The India Meteorological Department has issued dense fog and cold wave alerts across large parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. Morning and night visibility is expected to drop significantly, affecting road, rail and air travel. Temperatures remain below normal, with the chill and fog predicted to persist over the next few days.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Weather Update | The Weather Channel

Delhi: North India is currently experiencing a severe cold wave; as a result, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave and fog warnings across numerous parts of India, including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The drop in temperatures is accompanied by dense fog, which is significantly impacting visibility and transportation across many regions. This dense fog reduced visibility across several regions, which created challenges for daily commuters, especially for those relying on road and rail travel.

Weather update: IMD has issued a yellow alert in these regions

According to IMD, dense to very dense fog is likely to affect parts of north and northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Reduced visibility during early morning and late-night hours may disrupt road, rail, and air traffic. Commuters are advised to drive cautiously, use fog lights, and stay updated with travel advisories. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

IMD advisory

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: St. Xavier’s Hosts Zeitgeist Media Fest, Invites Vir Das And Mithila Palkar To The Event
Mumbai: St. Xavier’s Hosts Zeitgeist Media Fest, Invites Vir Das And Mithila Palkar To The Event
'Stop Misusing AI': Naagin 7 Viewers Urge Producer Ekta Kapoor While Trolling Dragon Fight In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Show
'Stop Misusing AI': Naagin 7 Viewers Urge Producer Ekta Kapoor While Trolling Dragon Fight In Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Show
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Clover Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 19, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Clover Sambad Night Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw

As this cold wave stretches across North India, it underlines the importance of preparedness against extreme weather conditions. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the IMD. With continuous updates expected, staying vigilant will be key in navigating this severe weather situation. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops from frost damage, particularly in vulnerable agricultural belts.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 19, 2026: Dense Smog Covers City's Skyline As Air Quality Remains...
article-image

Cold wave in other regions of India

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Jharkhand, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 19, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Cold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert In These Regions; Check Weather Details
Cold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert In These Regions; Check Weather Details
PM Modi Receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan With Tight Hug At New Delhi Airport -...
PM Modi Receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan With Tight Hug At New Delhi Airport -...
'Mummy..Allah Ke Wastay Bacha Lo': Crash Video Of Car At 120 kmph In Udaipur Emerges, 4 Friends...
'Mummy..Allah Ke Wastay Bacha Lo': Crash Video Of Car At 120 kmph In Udaipur Emerges, 4 Friends...
Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Rinku Singh Over Viral Social Media Post Ahead Of IND Vs NZ T20I...
Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Rinku Singh Over Viral Social Media Post Ahead Of IND Vs NZ T20I...