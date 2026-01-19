Cold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert In These Regions; Check Weather Details

Weather Update | The Weather Channel

Delhi: North India is currently experiencing a severe cold wave; as a result, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave and fog warnings across numerous parts of India, including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The drop in temperatures is accompanied by dense fog, which is significantly impacting visibility and transportation across many regions. This dense fog reduced visibility across several regions, which created challenges for daily commuters, especially for those relying on road and rail travel.

Weather update: IMD has issued a yellow alert in these regions

According to IMD, dense to very dense fog is likely to affect parts of north and northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Reduced visibility during early morning and late-night hours may disrupt road, rail, and air traffic. Commuters are advised to drive cautiously, use fog lights, and stay updated with travel advisories. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

IMD advisory

As this cold wave stretches across North India, it underlines the importance of preparedness against extreme weather conditions. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the IMD. With continuous updates expected, staying vigilant will be key in navigating this severe weather situation. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops from frost damage, particularly in vulnerable agricultural belts.

Cold wave in other regions of India

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Jharkhand, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops.