'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse |

The long-simmering Marathi Asmita debate in Mumbai is likely to return to the spotlight following allegations against city-based builder Sushil Raheja, who has been booked for allegedly assaulting a Marathi youth and using caste-based abuse. A case has been registered at Govandi police station, triggering strong reactions within political and social circles.

According to ABP Majha, the incident took place at Raheja’s office located on Dr C G Gidwani Road in Chembur. The complainant, a peon employed at the office, alleged that he was verbally abused and physically assaulted during a routine work assignment.

What allegedly happened at the office

As per the complaint, an office meeting was underway on the day of the incident and the complainant was asked to staple and organise documents. While performing the task, he reportedly made a minor mistake while attaching the papers.

The accused allegedly lost his temper over the error and began verbally abusing the complainant. The youth has claimed that the accused said, "Tum ghati log kabhi sudhroge nahin," the abuse quickly turned casteist, with derogatory remarks allegedly made against his Marathi identity.

The complainant further alleged that he was assaulted and intimidated during the confrontation.

The situation reportedly escalated to the point where the complainant felt threatened and humiliated at his workplace.

Allegations of intimidation and restriction

In his statement to the police, the complainant has alleged that he was deliberately detained in the office after the incident, which he believes was done to intimidate him and prevent him from continuing his job due to his community background.

Following the incident, the youth approached Govandi police station and lodged a formal complaint detailing the alleged assault and abuse.

Legal action and sections invoked

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Sushil Raheja under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

Police officials confirmed that the matter is under investigation and statements of witnesses are being recorded. Further action will be taken after examining all available evidence.

The case is expected to reignite debates around Marathi identity, workplace discrimination and the treatment of local communities in Mumbai. With past incidents sparking strong public sentiment, all eyes are now on the police investigation and the legal course this case will take in the coming days.