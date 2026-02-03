 'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse

'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse

The Marathi Asmita debate may resurface in Mumbai after a city-based builder was booked for allegedly assaulting a Marathi youth and using caste based abuse at his Chembur office. Govandi police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse |

The long-simmering Marathi Asmita debate in Mumbai is likely to return to the spotlight following allegations against city-based builder Sushil Raheja, who has been booked for allegedly assaulting a Marathi youth and using caste-based abuse. A case has been registered at Govandi police station, triggering strong reactions within political and social circles.

According to ABP Majha, the incident took place at Raheja’s office located on Dr C G Gidwani Road in Chembur. The complainant, a peon employed at the office, alleged that he was verbally abused and physically assaulted during a routine work assignment.

Read Also
'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row -...
article-image

What allegedly happened at the office

As per the complaint, an office meeting was underway on the day of the incident and the complainant was asked to staple and organise documents. While performing the task, he reportedly made a minor mistake while attaching the papers.

FPJ Shorts
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
India's Smartphone Market Value Grows 8% In 2025; Apple Logs The Highest-Ever Share
'Solely Focused On Winning T20 WC, Trusts Security': Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Gives Deadpan Response To Controversies
'Solely Focused On Winning T20 WC, Trusts Security': Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Gives Deadpan Response To Controversies
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs

The accused allegedly lost his temper over the error and began verbally abusing the complainant. The youth has claimed that the accused said, "Tum ghati log kabhi sudhroge nahin," the abuse quickly turned casteist, with derogatory remarks allegedly made against his Marathi identity.

The complainant further alleged that he was assaulted and intimidated during the confrontation.

The situation reportedly escalated to the point where the complainant felt threatened and humiliated at his workplace.

Read Also
'Maharashtra Mein UP Walo Ko Maar Rahe Ho?': Varanasi Vlogger Questions Tourists Over Marathi...
article-image

Allegations of intimidation and restriction

In his statement to the police, the complainant has alleged that he was deliberately detained in the office after the incident, which he believes was done to intimidate him and prevent him from continuing his job due to his community background.

Following the incident, the youth approached Govandi police station and lodged a formal complaint detailing the alleged assault and abuse.

Legal action and sections invoked

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Sushil Raheja under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

Police officials confirmed that the matter is under investigation and statements of witnesses are being recorded. Further action will be taken after examining all available evidence.

The case is expected to reignite debates around Marathi identity, workplace discrimination and the treatment of local communities in Mumbai. With past incidents sparking strong public sentiment, all eyes are now on the police investigation and the legal course this case will take in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja...
'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja...
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Conducted Detailed Recce In Juhu Before Attack, Used...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Conducted Detailed Recce In Juhu Before Attack, Used...
'A New Chapter Of Friendship': Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To India-US Trade Deal
'A New Chapter Of Friendship': Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To India-US Trade Deal
Thane: 2 People Injured, Over 70 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out At Milan Hill Building
Thane: 2 People Injured, Over 70 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out At Milan Hill Building